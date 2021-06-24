Green Hygienics Signs Deal With Inter and ABA Cargo To Distribute Its CBD Products In Mexico And Central America

Hemp company Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB:GRYN) has teamed up with Inter Cargo and ABA Cargo to distribute its CBD and hemp products in Mexico and Central America.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two sister companies agreed to distribute a full-suite line of premium CBD products and a hemp cigarette line produced by the San Diego-based Green Hygienics in a Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved manufacturing facility.

Inter Cargo and ABA Cargo are distributing products to 32,192 points of sale in Mexico alone, while also operating in several other Latin American countries, with branch offices in Laredo, Texas, San Diego, Los Angeles, Aguascalientes and Toluca, Mexico. The company's head offices are in Mexico City.

“We are excited to have this agreement in place for strategic, wide-scale distribution of our highly differentiated, safe, and superior quality CBD hemp products,” Kyle MacKinnon, COO of Green Hygienics, said.

The companies are connected to 37 main chain stores, 18 department store chains and 49 specialized chains such as Amazon, Nissan, Unilever and Walmart, to name a few.

"Entering into an agreement with our new partners, who have more than 50 years of history in the retail business in Mexico, allows us to tap into a network of leading retailers, presenting Green Hygienics with a first-to-market opportunity to have a retail presence in the largest emerging cannabis market in the world,” MacKinnon added.

The company received a USDA Organic seal last year for its 824-acre Sol Valley Ranch, which includes 400,000 square feet of greenhouse space.

