Green Hygienics Receives USDA Organic Seal For California Hemp Farm
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2020 9:46am   Comments
Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN), a California-based hemp branding company, has obtained the USDA Organic seal for its newly acquired 824-acre Sol Valley Ranch, which includes a 400,000 square feet of greenhouse space. 

Green Hygienics cultivates and processes industrial hemp for cannabinoids.

The certification Green Hygienics received for its greenhouse space located in the vicinity of San Diego guarantees the safety of its CBD products, assuring shoppers synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides were not a part of the hemp cultivation process.

"This is a great milestone to have achieved and a game-changer for the company. The demand for organic product is growing rapidly with increasing consumer concerns around product efficacy. This is a clear strategic advantage and separates the company from the vast majority of the sector," Green Hygienics Holdings CEO Ron Loudoun said in a statement.

"GRYN has the extraordinary capability with one of the largest single USDA Organic Certified Industrial Hemp for CBD farms in North America," Loudoun said. "Being able to provide a secure supply chain of considerable size is one of the keys to lasting success in the future."

Earlier this year, Green Hygienics expanded its management team with three new hires, including Kyle MacKinnon as chief operating officer; Todd Mueller as chief financial officer; and David Racz as an advisor.

Photo courtesy of Green Hygienics.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

