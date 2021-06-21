Cannabis Lifestyle Brand 'Civilized' Relaunches With Totally New Look

Cannabis lifestyle and media brand Civilized has relaunched under a new domain www.LiveCivilized.com

Created in 2015 in New Brunswick, Canada, Civilized established itself as a lifestyle platform seeking to build bridges between the worlds of cannabis, hemp, CBD and mainstream culture.

“Since Civilized launched six years ago there have been lots of changes in the cannabis industry and our re-launch is both a reflection of the changing times as well as a natural progression of our brand,” said Terri MacDonald Riedle, co-founder and CEO.

“We are so excited to offer the cannabis industry a new platform that is as multifaceted with a focus on cultivating a culturally immersive experience that educates and entertains by featuring content, partners and thought-leaders from both inside and outside the broader cannabis, hemp and CBD industries,” she continued.

Tricia Vanderslice, president and CCO of Civilized, explained that the strategy behind the new platform experience “provides the global cannabis and industrial hemp communities a forum to convene, entertain and educate with enhanced approachability and access to critical consumer audiences that stem beyond the dispensary.”

Back And Forth

For investor Lyle Maul, CEO of Pacsan Management Corp, the environment is ripe for the new Civilized.

“With laws changing in various states, consumers are looking for content that answers their questions and fits their lifestyle. Civilized has been, and will continue to be, the only place to provide the best education, insight and de-stigmatization of cannabis and CBD for this community,” Maul told Benzinga. “As an investor, almost from the very beginning, I’m happy to see Terri and Tricia’s vision come to life.”

But the refresh came with no scarcity of difficulties.

Civilized was inactive for more than a year after a $7 million investment from Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC)’s investment arm, Canopy Rivers, ran out. Its former CEO tried to salvage the company by striking a deal with New Frontier Data. Unfortunately, that too fell through.

Under a new CEO and all-female leadership team, Civilized hopes to leave its woes behind and enter a new era as a renewed lifestyle business with more conservative spending habits than its predecessor.

Stay tuned for more on this story.