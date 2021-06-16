Cannabis Organization National Expungement Works To Host Juneteenth Events This Month

National Expungement Works (N.E.W.), formerly known as National Expungement Week, an organization that has helped shape the national conversation around expungement and legal relief impacting millions, will broach this thought-provoking topic and many others as part of its third-annual observance of Juneteenth.

The event series kicked off Sunday, June 13th at 7:30 pm ET, with a “Who’s Invited to the Cookout?” online webinar.

The series will culminate with in-person socially distant events on Saturday, June 19, 2021 in multiple cities across the country: Chicago, IL; Detroit, MI; Los Angeles, CA; and Philadelphia, PA.

The 2.5-hour webinar will feature keynote speakers, educational break-out sessions and giveaways. “Who’s invited to the cookout?” is sponsored in part by Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF).

To participate in N.E.W.’s Juneteenth event, please visit http://bit.ly/NEWJuneteenth.

“This year’s webinar takes place around a virtual dinner table with a family-style conversation featuring justice-impacted voices, legal perspectives on legislation and its compounded impact on the Black community, and healing practices for coping, surviving and thriving within this system of injustice,” said Jessica Jackson, Director of Operations for N.E.W. “These are the conversations that are required for both BIPOC and the global communities to honor the legacy Juneteenth while leveraging the value of impact that resonates today. Trust and believe every speaker will have a full plate, a selected track on our playlist!”

