Fyllo Continues Hiring Streak With Former Catalina Exec Wes Chaar As Chief Data & Analytics Officer

Fyllo has tapped yet another prominent expert to its leadership team.

Wes Chaar, who brings vast knowledge in data strategy, data fusion, mathematical modelling, machine learning and artificial intelligence, has agreed to join the cannabis compliance technology platform as chief data and analytics officer.

In his new role, Chaar will lead the company's Data Solutions team, which has a mission to help cannabis and CBD endemic and non-endemic brands to reach cannabis consumers.

"Brands like Uber and Clorox leverage Fyllo Data Solutions to reach the highly influential and motivated cannabis consumer," Chad Bronstein, CEO and co-founder of Fyllo, disclosed Tuesday. "As this part of our business continues to grow, it was critical to find a data leader that could expand upon what we have built while ensuring data quality."

Prior to joining the Chicago-based Fyllo, Chaar served at Catalina USA, one of the largest names in retail shopping data, as chief data and analytics officer for three years. He also held several roles at Delta Air Lines, Turner/TimeWarner, and Sabre Holdings.

"I look forward to bringing my experience across industries to cannabis and enabling marketers to find and reach this coveted audience," said Chaar, who also holds a PhD from the University of Texas at Austin.

Fyllo's Recent Appointments

With this latest addition to its team, Fyllo continues to attract the most prominent executives from major industries, such as a former high-level Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) executive Katie Ford who began serving as its chief operating officer in February as well as Wall Street veteran Peter S. Kraus who joined the board of directors in April, on the heels a $30 million financing round co-led by JW Asset Management and Sol Global.

Other recent management changes include the appointments of Mamta Patel, Travis Moyer and Tracey Felter.

Patel agreed to oversee Fyllo's finance department, while former Curaleaf Holdings Inc.'s (OTCQX:CURLF) executive Moyer is Fyllo's chief legal officer. Felter, a former head of human resources for The Media eXchange, a Chicago start-up, is now filling the role of head of people.

Joe Raaen, who previously served as director of global strategic partnerships for Annalect – Omnicom's data and analytics hub – joined Fyllo in March as vice president of product management, alongside marketing expert Roxanne Taylor who was named a board member.

