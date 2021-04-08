Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Cresco, Fyllo, Generation Hemp, Treez, Medterra

Cannabis Industry Pioneer David Ellis Leaves Cresco To Pursue Other Opportunities In Cannabis

Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) revealed Tuesday it is parting ways with David Ellis after nearly six years.

Ellis oversaw the company’s operations for the last four years. He joined Cresco in 2015 only to grow its cultivation footprint to 215,000 square feet across three facilities in Illinois.

Ellis, one of the first employees of the Chicago-based company, said he would “miss the Cresco family.”

However, he is looking forward to pursuing other opportunities within the cannabis industry.

“I leave with a great sense of pride having worked with such a talented, dedicated, and pioneering team of professionals,” Ellis added.

Fyllo Appoints Peter Kraus To Its Board, Raises $30M Via Series B Financing Round

Cannabis compliance technology platform Fyllo has tapped Peter Kraus, the chairman, and CEO of Aperture Investors and former CEO of Alliance Bernstein, to serve at its board of directors.

The board changes at the Chicago-based company come on the heels of a $30 million financing round co-led by JW Asset Management and Sol Global.

Kraus brings almost five decades of experience in the financial and business sectors.

In March, the company appointed Joe Raaen to serve as vice president of product management and marketing expert Roxanne Taylor to its board of directors.

Generation Hemp Names New VP, General Counsel, Corporate Controller

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCQX: GENH) reported Tuesday two management changes.

The Dallas-based company opted to name Chad Burkhardt as vice president and general counsel, and Brada Wilson as corporate controller.

Burkhardt previously served as vice president, general counsel, and corporate secretary at TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. Prior to that, he was a partner at Houston, Texas-based multi-national law firm Baker Botts L.L.P.

Wilson sharpened her accounting skills at Exxon. Prior to that, she was the controller at Energy Hunter Resources.

Gary C. Evans, the company’s chairman, and CEO is thrilled to welcome two seasoned experts. He praised Burkhardt‘s “successful track record of working on legal issues” and Wilson’s skills in “managing complex financial and accounting issues.”

Treez Hires Josh Glantz As CRO

Treez, an enterprise seed-to-sale and cannabis retail software platform, has hired Josh Glantz to serve as a chief revenue officer.

Glantz has deep knowledge of sales and business development, leading brands such as TripAdvisor and Publishers Clearing House.

"We are excited Josh is part of our strong leadership team that will assist the company in its expansion plans in new states, recruitment of new business partners, and acquiring new customers," the company's CEO John Yang said Tuesday.

In September, Treez raised $13 million via a Series B Investment Round led by Intrinsic Capital Partners. Funds were intended to support the entry into legal state retailers for business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) trading.

Medterra Taps Golf Icon Sir Nick Faldo As Brand Advocate

CBD company Medterra has tapped golf icon and TV analyst, Sir Nick Faldo, to serve as its brand advocate.

Faldo joins other top athletes, including Lucas Glover, Alana Blanchard, and Billy Kemper, who opted to endorse the brand.

"Medterra has been a game-changer for me in my wellness routine – it's a part of my day-to-day regime and essential in staying in peak performance shape both physically and mentally," Faldo said Tuesday.

Medterra's CBD products are sold in more than 23,000 retail locations in the U.S. and over 120,000 distribution points internationally.

