Exclusive: Top Alcohol Distributor To Commercialize Marley CBD Beverages, Confections

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, one of the top 15 alcohol distributors in the U.S. will soon offer Marley CBD beverages and confections, Benzinga has learned exclusively ahead of an official announcement.

The deal between cannabis company Docklight Brands and Southern Glazer's will originally span across 7 states. The latter will leverage its 42 distribution centers, 14.8 million square feet of warehouse space and fleet of more than 2,600 delivery trucks, to make sure Marley CBD products reach as many consumers as possible.

The companies assure more states will be added in the coming months.

“Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits shares Docklight’s consumer-driven approach to pioneering growth in emerging markets. Paired with Southern Glazer’s industry-leading distribution network, Docklight’s Marley CBD products can satisfy rapidly expanding consumer demand nationwide and serve our partners across the value chain,” Damian Marano, CEO of Docklight Brands, told Benzinga.

Southern Glazer's will also be selling Docklight’s Marley Mellow Mood Tea, Marley Wellness Shots and Marley Gummies through its e-commerce platform at sgproof.com.

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: