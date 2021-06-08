fbpx
Following Marathon Debate, Connecticut Senate Passes Marijuana Legalization Bill Ahead Upcoming Session's End

byJelena Martinovic
June 8, 2021 12:04 pm
The Connecticut Senate passed a bill to legalize marijuana early Tuesday morning after a marathon debate that finally ended in a 19-17 vote. 

The legislation that will regulate and tax marijuana for adults 21 and older is now headed to the House of Representatives for final approval, Hartford Courant reports.

House leaders are expected to take up the proposal before this Wednesday's end-of-session deadline at midnight.

"We do expect it to pass," House Speaker Matt Ritter said.

The measure, supported by Gov. Ned Lamont, was approved after years of discussion and following the recent Appropriations Committee's approval

The legislation is "88 years overdue," said  Martin Looney, president pro tempore of the Senate. "The problem with prohibition, whether it be alcohol, tobacco or marijuana in this case, is that it tries to impose by law something that is against the inherent feelings of a large segment of society."

War on Drugs

Sen. Gary Winfield schooled his colleagues on the history of the drug war and also noted that cannabis was once available in American apothecaries.  

"Whole communities have been decimated. And some people will say, 'Well, there are not a lot of people in our state in jail for cannabis today,' but there are vestigial ways in which communities are still impacted by what we were doing."

Meanwhile, Gov. Lamont said recently that he and legislative leaders are negotiating in good faith about policies concerning public health and safety. He added that there is “growing agreement” among them with respect to using marijuana tax revenue to reinvest in communities disproportionately harmed by prohibition. 

Photo by Benjamin Brunner on Unsplash

