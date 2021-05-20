Cannabis Movers & Shakers: The Parent Company, MindMed, Australis, Flourish Software

The Parent Company Welcomes Desiree Perez To Its Board

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCQX:GRAMF), which does business as "The Parent Company," has tapped Desiree Perez to its board of directors.

Perez is an advocate for social and criminal justice reform who sharpened her cultural, creative, and business skills for over two decades.

She is currently CEO of a New York and Los Angeles-based entertainment company Roc Nation, LLC.

"The Parent Company has positioned itself as a leader in the world's largest cannabis market, and the organization's commitment to empowering the next generation of Black and Brown entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry is truly unparalleled," Perez said.

The San Jose, California-based company recently invested some $50 million in GH Group, Inc. through a private placement offering by Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp. (NEO: BRND.A.U) (OTCQX:MRCQF).

MindMed Appoints Dr. Sarah Y. Vinson As Director And Audit Committee Member

Mind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) (NEO: MMED) (DE: MMQ), a psychedelic medicine biotech company, has hired Dr. Sarah Y. Vinson to serve as director of the company and an audit committee member.

Vinson is a triple board-certified physician focusing on adult, child, adolescent and forensic psychiatry. She is the founder of Lorio Forensics and Lorio Psych Group and an Associate Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Pediatrics at Morehouse School of Medicine.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Vinson as we build MindMed into a leading force for good in the mental health space and as we generate clinical interest and acceptance of psychedelic medicines in the United States,” MindMed CEO and Co-Founder J.R. Rahn said.

Former Fluresh CEO Leah S. Bailey Joins Australis Capital As CBDO

Australis Capital Inc. (CSE:AUSA) (OTC:AUSAF) has appointed Leah S. Bailey to serve as a chief business development officer.

In her new role, Bailey will lead commercial initiatives and guide the corporate development team of the Las Vegas-based company.

Prior to joining Australis, Bailey served as CEO of Fluresh, a Michigan-based vertically integrated cannabis company.

"AUSA is a company with a unique strategy and with an executive team that across the board has a very deep understanding of the cannabis industry," Bailey told Benzinga." Joining these pioneers and this asset base was an easy decision to make, as I believe that my background in CPG and cannabis are a good fit. I look forward to working with the AUSA team, executing on the vision, and making a difference in what I believe will remain an incredibly vibrant and innovative company for years to come."

Flourish Software Names Brad Bogus VP OF Growth

Flourish Software, a seed-to-sale software platform focused on the cannabis, CBD and hemp industries, tapped Denver-based Brad Bogus to its leadership team.

As a vice president of growth, Bogus will oversee, manage and grow the company’s sales and marketing teams while also focusing on customer service and improving retention.

“Brad’s experience in building high-performing sales and marketing operations paired with his ability to communicate Flourish’s vision of the modern supply chain for this industry will help us better reach operators who desire to leverage technology as a competitive advantage to drive their organizations forward,” Colton Griffin, the company’s CEO, said Thursday.

Photo by David Gabrić on Unsplash