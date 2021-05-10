fbpx
QQQ
-5.54
339.63
-1.66%
DIA
+ 2.35
345.48
+ 0.68%
SPY
-0.53
422.56
-0.13%
TLT
-1.35
140.58
-0.97%
GLD
+ 0.43
171.16
+ 0.25%

Aurora Cannabis Supporting Medical Cannabis Educational Initiative In Germany

byNina Zdinjak
May 10, 2021 12:44 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Aurora Cannabis Supporting Medical Cannabis Educational Initiative In Germany

Canadian cannabis giant Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) via its Berlin-based subsidiary Aurora Europe is supporting a medical cannabis-related educational initiative in Germany with €38,000 ($46,198), reported Hemp Today.

Students at Humboldt University of Berlin can now expand their study of medical cannabis by taking part in an interdisciplinary cannabis research class, which is also financially backed by the German Ministry of Education, Research and Science.

Created by Humboldt University in 2013, the cannabis science course was conceived with the idea of designing the “scientific personalities of students.” According to the class’s website, the main idea of the program is to bring ancient cultivars back into use through science for the benefit of society.

“I am confident that the still prevalent stigma and prejudices surrounding medical cannabis will be overcome by collaborating with young scientists and leading scientific institutions,” Axel Gille, President of Aurora Europe said.

Christian Ulrichs, dean of the Life Sciences department and leader of one of the research teams, said that more questions have come up through this class, “which the scientific team will now research with scientific and commercial partners in Germany, but also in countries such as Brazil and Mexico.”

Ulrichs, a professor of urban plant ecophysiology, served as a mentor for the group when it analyzed biology, plant physiology and cultivation in relation to THC and CBD content, wrote Hemp Today.

Other teams researched the medical and nutritional properties of cannabis and medical cannabis in the context of social sciences and education.

ACB Price Action: Aurora shares were trading 3.82% lower at $8.56 per share at the time of writing.

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Education Markets Media General

Related Articles

If You Invested $1,000 In Aurora Cannabis Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 52.1%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: CanaQuest, Terra Tech, BioSteel, Halo Collective, Rolling Stone Culture Council, Australis

CanaQuest Names Wall Street Expert Rob Rinderman Director Of Communications CanaQuest Medical Corp (OTC PINK: CANQF) a biotechnology company focusing on cannabis, has hired Rob Rinderman as its new director of communications. read more

'New York Lawmakers Overcome Marijuana Legalization 'Impasse' And Expect Bill In 'Next Day Or So' -MarijuanaMoment Report

https://www.marijuanamoment.net/new-york-lawmakers-overcome-marijuana-legalization-impasse-and-expect-bill-in-next-day-or-so/< read more

Cannabis Stocks See Volume; Seeing Traders Circulating Yesterday News That House Democrats Will Reintroduce Cannabis Banking Bill Thursday