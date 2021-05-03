Video: CEO Irwin Simon Breaks Down The Tilray-Aphria Merger | Benzinga Cannabis Insider

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live show for cannabis investors.

On Mondays’ show, hosts Spencer Israel and Javier Hasse discussed the Tilray-Aphria (NASDAQ:TLRY) (NASDAQ:APHA) merger.

Check out the video interview below.



Merger Details: Tilray and Aphria have merged after months of negotiations, creating a company with a combined market cap of $3.3 billion.

The two Canadian cannabis giants had been in talks since December with Aphria’s current CEO Irwin Simon to create a new enterprise.

In April, Aphria shareholders finally voted in favor of the merger. Tilray shareholders followed suit and approved the transaction on Friday.

The Deal: Under the deal, each Aphria shareholder received 0.8381 of a Tilray share for each Aphria common share held on April 30.

The resulting company, which is expected to generate roughly $81 million in annual pre-tax cost synergies within the next eighteen months, kept the Tilray name and will continue to trade on Nasdaq Global Select Exchange under the ticker symbol TLRY.

The company is also poised to debut on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “TLRY” on Wednesday, May 5.

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.