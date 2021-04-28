fbpx
QQQ
-1.08
341.23
-0.32%
DIA
-1.56
341.41
-0.46%
SPY
-0.15
417.69
-0.03%
TLT
-0.44
139.08
-0.32%
GLD
-0.28
166.69
-0.17%

Why Tilray And Canopy Growth Are Trading Higher Today

byRandy Elias
April 28, 2021 2:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Tilray And Canopy Growth Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of cannabis companies such as Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) are trading higher after BofA Securities reinstated a Buy rating on the stocks.

BofA Securities analyst Heather Balsky reinstated a Buy rating on Tilray's stock with a $23 price target, while Canopy Growth received a $36 price target.

Tilray cultivates and sells medical and recreational cannabis. The stock was trading up 8.7% at $19.26 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $67 and a 52-week low of $4.41.

Canopy Growth cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis, and hemp. The stock was trading up 4% at $28. The stock has a 52-week high of $56.50 and a 52-week low of $12.95.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Price Target Markets Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas