North Carolina Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Legalize Recreational Cannabis

Lawmakers in North Carolina introduced a bill poised to legalize cannabis possession for adults.

House Bill 617, which would also regulate a recreational cannabis industry, was filed in the legislature on Tuesday, High Times writes.

The measure would allow adults 21 and older to legally possess and use cannabis “within the statutory possession limit,” as well as set “registration and licensure requirements and procedures governing the operation of cannabis establishments.”

The legislation is also poised to charge “the Department of Public Safety (Department) with cannabis establishment registration issuance and annual renewal.”

In addition, the bill stipulates the creation of the Office of Social Equity, which will support the communities affected by the “War on Drugs,” allowing those who were previously disproportionately harmed by cannabis prohibition to participate in the regulated cannabis industry.

“We all know someone or have a constituent that has contacted House Member’s offices for help with a relative or friend being jailed for possession of small amounts of marijuana,” Democratic state House Rep. Pricey Harrison told local television station WBTV.

“We took great care in writing this bill to include items to encourage bipartisan support,” Harrison, who is one of the bill’s co-sponsors, added.

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash