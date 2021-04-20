Puff Puff Pitch: Vice Ventures' Cannabis Shark Tank Clubhouse On 4/20

In a ‘joint effort’ to bring together the most brilliant minds in the cannabis industry with an experienced financial investor in the space, Catharine Dockery, founder of vice investment firm, Vice Ventures, is hosting Puff Puff Pitch, a Shark Tank-inspired investment opportunity hosted on Clubhouse on 4/20, exclusively for cannabis brands.

With the recent legalization progress made in New York, opening the floodgates to the endless possibilities in the world of cannabis, Vice Ventures is on the hunt for the Next Big CannaBrand. Boasting an impressive portfolio of investment companies in the cannabis and cannabinoids space, like InDose, Recess, HATH, and Plant People – Catharine recognizes and understands what it takes for a business to succeed in the labyrinthine and often tumultuous world of cannabis.

Catharine and the Vice Ventures team are big believers in budding industries, like cannabis, with growth as resilient as weeds and endless potential for success.

Event: Puff Puff Pitch w/ Vice Ventures

When: April 20, 4/20, 4:20-5:00 PM PST

Hosted by: Vice Ventures and MARY Magazine

Moderators: Catharine Dockery of Vice Ventures and Adrian Farquharson, Editor-In-Chief of MARY Magazine

About: Celebrating recreational legalization in NY on 4/20! Cannabis companies to pitch Vice Ventures for investment

How to Get Involved: Here at Vice Ventures, we’re big believers in budding industries with growth as resilient as weeds. Come pitch us! info@viceventures.com

