Why Prima is Creating DTC Solutions for Stress

We’ve reached a tipping point in history where the devastating impact that stress has on our minds, bodies, communities and environment simply can’t be denied. Stress is widely considered the “social toxin of today” by doctors and medical experts; it is responsible for an estimated 75 to 90% of all doctors visits. With reports of loneliness and digital addiction at an all time high, stress is wreaking havoc on our physical and mental health.

Prima is a whole body care brand dedicated to the everyday pursuit of a life with less stress. This whole body care brand (for the skin, body and mind) believes that hemp CBD and active functional ingredients from plants can support stress of the skin, body and mind, and also provide many other functional benefits. Prima isn’t a beauty brand, but a whole body care brand that understands holistic health and how to create DTC solutions that are accessible, innovative, clinically-validated and industry-defining.

Recently they launched two new product supplements, No Worries and Sleep Tight, made with active botanical ingredients and the highest quality hemp CBD to target two of the most pressing issues we face: stress and sleep. Prima uses an organically grown broad spectrum hemp extract from a single-origin network of family farms and makes products with 0% THC.

Prima was founded by three clean beauty veterans who have spent their careers helping people understand the potentially harmful industrial compounds in our everyday products: from phthalates in nail polish to heavy metals in antiperspirant and carcinogens in baby shampoo. Prima’s CEO and Co-Founder Christopher Gavigan founded The Honest Company in 2011 and started working on the idea in 2008, long before “clean” was a mainstream word used to describe products. When Christopher Gavigan, Laurel Angelica Myers (an Honest Company alum) and Jessica Assaf (cannabis industry veteran with a Harvard MBA), they decided to take a new approach to “clean”, and build a brand and Certified B Corp. focused on CBD. Society has shifted, and rather than creating products without the use of toxins, they are creating products to provide solutions for the biggest toxin of our time: stress.

No Worries and Sleep Tight are the culmination of over two years of planning and 18 months of research and development, which is expected in the supplements category to ensure the health and safety of ingestible products. These supplements combine Prima’s organically-grown hemp CBD (sourced from a network of family farms in Oregon) with clinically-validated active botanical ingredients, to target stress at its source.

When the Prima team heard from their customers that The Daily, their bestselling CBD softgel, was successfully supporting sleep and overall stress response, they decided to expand their offerings to include formulations with a baseline of concentration of CBD and specialized, synergistic plant-based actives that have been clinically studied for their role in improving stress and sleep specifically.

No Worries features CBD, Holy Basil, Ashwagandha and Saffron, and Sleep Tight features CBD, 5-HTP, Gaba and Passionflower. After taking No Worries for a few days, I definitely notice an enhancement in my overall mood, and I’m feeling much calmer during the day. When I take Sleep Tight before bed, I have an uninterrupted sleep, usually with clear dreams.

Prima hopes these products make it easier for consumers to easily access better days and nights, from the comfort of their own home, without a visit to the doctor (or a stress-inducing WebMD search).

