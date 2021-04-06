Cannabis Tech Company Akerna Acquires Viridian Sciences

Cannabis-oriented compliance technology provider, Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) has acquired Viridian Sciences.

The Denver-based company said Tuesday it has closed the previously announced acquisition of the cannabis business software firm built on SAP Business One in an all-stock transaction.

However, the terms of the deal remained undisclosed.

The deal gives Viridian's 30+ clients access to Akerna's "Compliance Gateway," as well as its MJ Platform and MJ Retail Point of Sale Solutions.

Akerna CEO Jessica Billingsley explained that "by leveraging our tech synergies, we solidify our ecosystem offering the first and only true ERP software solution specifically built for the cannabis industry."

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners advised Akerna on the transaction, and Dorsey & Whitney LLP provided legal counsel.

"By combining Viridian's financial integrations with Akerna's compliance and regulatory solutions, we continue to strengthen our channel connections with existing ERP providers for the cannabis businesses of today and the post-legalized world," Billingsley disclosed.

Akerna struck several acquisition deals last year amid a coronavirus outbreak, when many of its industry peers opted to either postpone or put an end to potential merger and acquisition plans.

Ahead of purchasing Trellis for $2 million and Rolling In The Green for an undisclosed price, Akerna bought Canada-based Ample Organics Inc in liquidity and stock deal valued at up to $45 million.

