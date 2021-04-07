Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Kiaro Holdings, Team Hytiva, Hervé Edibles

Kiaro Holdings Appoints Colin Davis To Board Of Directors

Cannabis retailer and distributor Kiaro Holdings Corp. (TSXV:KO) has tapped Colin Davis to its board of directors.

Davis is a seasoned expert with experience in the financial and fintech industries.

He co-founded Optimize Consulting Inc. in 2019.

Daniel Petrov, the company's chairman, praised Davis' "extensive business and financial experience, particularly in mergers and acquisitions and business integration."

"He will be an excellent addition to our Board, and we look forward to his contributions," Petrov disclosed Thursday.

Team Hytiva Backs Up UFC Hall of Famer Diego "Nightmare" Sanchez Ahead Of His Final Battle

Team Hytiva opted to sponsor the training camp of American professional mixed martial artist Diego "Nightmare" Sanchez, ahead of his final appearance in the UFC Octagon.

Sanchez will fight against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, on May 8, at UFC Fight Night on ESPN.

"This is my last dance, and I don't waltz," Sanchez said Friday. "I'm excited to represent Team Hytiva in this, my last UFC training camp."

Cannabis Veteran Ryan Hunter Joins Hervé Edibles

Hervé Edibles, a manufacturer of French-inspired and cannabis-infused luxury desserts and sweets, welcomed Ryan Hunter as its new chief strategy officer.

In his position, Hunter will focus on the development of new markets via strategic corporate and business relationships.

Hunter is a cannabis industry veteran with over 25 years of experience in the field. Most recently, he oversaw operations at Willie's Reserve, Willie Nelson's line of cannabis products.

Sebastien Centner, founder and president of Hervé, said Monday that Hunter's "wealth of experience in the cannabis space" will be "crucial as we launch Hervé in new states and expand our product portfolio."

In December, Hervé — co-founded by Centner and Frédéric Naggar — launched a new line of sublingual cannabis hard candies, along with a refillable storage and dispensing system dubbed Le Mirage.

Photo by herbadea Berlin on Unsplash

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.