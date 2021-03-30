Cannabis Media Outlet The Fresh Toast Expands Deal With Tribune Media

As the marijuana industry heats up with the hope of decriminalization, market leaders are seizing opportunities.

Cannabis media outlet The Fresh Toast announced this week that it is expanding its relationship with Tribune Publishing, creating new shared revenue streams for the company, and providing diversity in income outside of traditional advertising and events.

“We have a promising content relationship with The Fresh Toast, and we are excited about expanding our efforts with them,” says Colin McMahon, chief content officer of Tribune Publishing.

From launch, The Fresh Toast took a unique approach to media, partnering with organizations the public regularly turns to for reliable information. In addition to newspapers, the company is connected with the largest health professional training company in the United States. The organization regularly works with 800,000 physicians, or 80% of practicing doctors and 80% clinical investigators in the U.S., along with 900,000 other healthcare professionals.

“As cannabis increasingly attracts a large mainstream audience, The Fresh Toast and their syndication partnerships will bring them to millions of readers on a weekly basis. Their credibility gives consumers the comfort in expanding their knowledge and choices around cannabis and CBD use. That is good for the industry and sound business for The Fresh Toast,” says Mason Garrity, Managing Director of Green Bear Ventures, and investor in The Fresh Toast.

“We are grateful to continue to grow each day and provide a win/win with our partners,” conclude JJ McKay, founder and publisher of The Fresh Toast.

Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

