Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 25, 2021
GAINERS:
- Rhinomed (OTCQB:RHNMF) shares closed up 25.3% at $0.10
- Global Cannabis (OTC:FUAPF) shares closed up 14.61% at $0.20
- Golden Leaf Holdings (OTCQB:GLDFF) shares closed up 9.66% at $0.05
- Indiva (OTCQX:NDVAF) shares closed up 7.26% at $0.41
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTCQX:CWBHF) shares closed up 6.11% at $4.69
- cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed up 5.08% at $3.93
- Alcanna (OTC:LQSIF) shares closed up 5.07% at $6.63
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed up 4.81% at $2.18
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares closed up 4.66% at $25.60
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed up 4.57% at $3.66
- World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares closed up 4.57% at $131.39
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed up 4.36% at $11.13
- Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed up 4.03% at $32.56
LOSERS:
- Leviathan Natural Prods (OTCQB:LVCNF) shares closed down 26.04% at $0.34
- Zelira Therapeutics (OTCQB:ZLDAF) shares closed down 12.96% at $0.05
- Elixinol Global (OTC:ELLXF) shares closed down 12.12% at $0.14
- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:CNBX) shares closed down 11.27% at $0.27
- Nextleaf Solutions (OTCQB:OILFF) shares closed down 9.78% at $0.18
- Choom Holdings (OTCQB:CHOOF) shares closed down 9.24% at $0.11
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed down 7.38% at $0.53
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed down 7.31% at $4.82
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed down 6.83% at $2.59
- Cansortium (OTCQB:CNTMF) shares closed down 6.79% at $0.76
- Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQX:KHRNF) shares closed down 5.7% at $0.47
- NexTech AR Solns (OTCQB:NEXCF) shares closed down 4.91% at $3.26
- MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD) shares closed down 4.82% at $0.79
