Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider 3/23 Ft. Raul Elizalde, Trulieve, Akerna, TerrAscend, And More

byBenzinga Cannabis
March 24, 2021 12:15 pm
Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors.

On Tuesday’s show, hosts Elliot Lane and Javier Hasse discussed recent news about Mexico’s impending adult-use legalization with Raúl Elizalde, CEO of Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA)’s HempMeds.

Lane and Hasse also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies:

  • Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF)
  • Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTC:PLNHF)
  • Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC)
  • Akerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN)
  • TerrAscend Corp. (CSE:TER) (OTCQX:TRSSF)
  • Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX:INLB)

Meet The Hosts:

