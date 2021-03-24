Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider 3/23 Ft. Raul Elizalde, Trulieve, Akerna, TerrAscend, And More

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors.

On Tuesday’s show, hosts Elliot Lane and Javier Hasse discussed recent news about Mexico’s impending adult-use legalization with Raúl Elizalde, CEO of Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA)’s HempMeds.

Lane and Hasse also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies:

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF)

(CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTC:PLNHF)

(OTC:PLNHF) Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC)

(NYSE:CGC) Akerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN)

(NASDAQ:KERN) TerrAscend Corp. (CSE:TER) (OTCQX:TRSSF)

(CSE:TER) (OTCQX:TRSSF) Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX:INLB)

Meet The Hosts:

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.