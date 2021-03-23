Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Drop Delivery Forms Advisory Board, Revolution Global Names President, Jason Ackerman Exits TerrAscend

Drop Delivery Forms Advisory Board On Heels Of Closing Reg-CF Offering

Cannabis-focused tech start-up Drop Delivery has formed its advisory board and appointed Jessica Billingsley, Kristin Jordan, and Cynthia Salarizadeh as its inaugural members.

Billingsley is CEO of cannabis company Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN). She also co-founded MJ Freeway in 2019. In addition, she has been serving on Marijuana Business Daily's advisory board since November.

Jordan is Mannada's founder and CEO. She is also executive director of an NYC-based business organization, the Asian Cannabis Roundtable.

Salarizadeh is the founder and president of the cannabis brand House of Saka, the founder of AxisWire, a cannabis industry's newswire and co-founder of Green Market Media.

The Los Angles company reported earlier that its customer base and revenue expand by almost 300% over the past year.

"The Drop Advisory Board was created to access the expertise and thought leadership across industries as we continue to enhance our suite of technologies within and beyond cannabis," CEO Vanessa Gabriel recently said.

Last week, the company closed its Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg-CF) offering through Equifund.

Jordan Gillissie, CEO of Equifund noted that "this was the fastest offering to hit $1 million on our platform."

"We're very proud to have maxed out a Reg-CF offering for Drop Delivery," he added.

Revolution Global Names COO Dustin Shroyer President

Cannabis company Revolution Global confirmed Friday that its COO Dustin "Dusty" Shroyer has been named president.

Shroyer is a seasoned cannabis expert who joined the company in 2014.

During his time in Revolution, he also served as chief cultivation officer, overseeing the development of a cultivation facility in Delavan, Illinois.

He was also pivotal in the creation of the company's dispensary brand Enlightened.

Shroyer will continue to oversee Revolution's operations.

"With a 15-year career building both small and big cannabis businesses, Dusty has a rare set of capabilities to lead our multi-state company," said Chairman Tony Hunter.

"He has hands-on operating experience in cultivation and retail combined with a mastery of science-driven product development," he added.

TerrAscend Parts Ways With CEO And Executive Chair Jason Ackerman, Confirms Management And Board Changes

Cannabis company TerrAscend Corp. (CSE:TER) (OTCQX:TRSSF) confirmed Tuesday that Jason Ackerman will no longer serve as its CEO and executive chairman.

Jason Wild, who currently serves as board’s chairman, will replace Ackerman as executive chairman.

In addition, a board member Ed Schutter will assume the position of lead independent director.

Wild thanked Ackerman for his contributions, highlighting there were “differences in philosophy over management style and culture, and the Board and I decided it is in the best interest of the Company for us to part ways.”

Simultaneously, the company revealed its full-year net sales went up by 134% year-over-year to $198 million.

TerrAscend ended the year with $75 million in cash.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.