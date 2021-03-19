Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Newscope Capital, Mr. Cannabis Law, CannTrust, Nabis, AMMJ, Plus Products, Christina Lake

Depression Researcher Joins Newscope Capital’s PharmaTher

Newscope Capital Corporation (CSE:PHRM) (OTCQB:PHRRF) has appointed Dr. Maurizio Fava, MD, through its subsidiary PharmaTher Inc., to serve as a scientific and clinical advisor for clinical research initiatives with KETABET, a treatment option for depression.

Besides serving as psychiatrist-in-chief at the Massachusetts General Hospital, Fava is also a director at Division of Clinical Research of the MGH Research Institute, executive director of the Clinical Trials Network and Institute, associate dean for clinical and translational research, and the Slater Family Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, Psychedelic Finance writes.

Fava said Tuesday he is looking forward to collaborating with PharmaTher.

“There is a significant unmet medical need for new therapeutics for depression, and ketamine, with its limitations, is an attractive treatment option,” he added.

Mr. Cannabis Law Taps New Senior Associate Attorney

Law firm Mr. Cannabis Law welcomed Amanda L. Barton to serve as a senior associate attorney.

Barton brings vast knowledge in regulatory compliance. During her career, she handled mergers and acquisitions and drafted complex business governance documents and other contracts.

Currently, she is president of the Broward Chapter of CannabisLAB.

Prior to venturing into cannabis, Barton worked as in-house counsel with companies within the finance industry.

The company’s Founding Partner, Dustin Robinson, said that Barton would “play a pivotal role in the success and growth of not only our firm but, more importantly, our clients’ companies.”

CannTrust Strengthens Board, Names 2 New Directors

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (OTC:CNTTQ) has tapped Greg Guyatt and Dan Hogan to serve as directors, on the heels of Mark Litwin resigning from the board of directors.

The board of Vaughan, Ontario-based company, now counts six members, including Robert Marcovitch, Mark E. Dawber, Shawna Page, Mitchell Sanders, and the two newest additions.

Guyatt served as CannTrust’s CEO for over one year after joining the company in February 2019.

Previously, he oversaw the financial department at Canadian-based natural food product company GreenSpace Brands Inc.

Hogan has over four decades of experience in consumer products companies. Previously he served as the company’s head of strategic priorities.

Nabis Hires 3 New Advisors

Cannabis distributor Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE:NAB) has hired three new advisors, including Anthony Chen, Elizabeth Cooper, and Ron Suber.

The Oakland, California-based company is “looking to expand aggressively in all facets of the business, primarily focusing on areas of technology and infrastructure,” CEO Vince Ning said.

Chen, who was Flexport’s first full-time employee, is an expert in creating robust playbooks for growth.

Cooper is Jones Lang LaSalle’s vice chairman, with over three decades of real estate experience.

Suber is a board member of Yield Street and Qwil. He also serves on advisory boards to three SPACs as well as companies in the lending, real estate, banking, and payments sectors.

Nabis recently opted to welcome several experts to its ranks, including Bruce Langstaff, who was named to Executive Chairman, Jared Carroll, who was appointed to the chair of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, as well as Scott Kelly and Jennifer Law, who agreed to serve on the Audit Committee.

American Cannabis Forms Advisory Board Ahead Of Naturaleaf Acquisition

American Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMJ) has gathered an advisory board that includes experts from both cannabis and non-cannabis sectors.

“The Executive Team has taken several months to carefully compile a list of top professionals who each bring unique strengths and backgrounds to the table,” CEO Terry Buffalo disclosed Thursday.

The newly formed board of advisors counts seven members, including Christine Comatos, Elvin Moon, Karen Thomas, Peggy Moore, Breck Speed, Greg Shoenfeld, and Carolyn Burek.

Buffalo opted to “develop an advisory group of individuals who we felt could provide their respective insights” when it comes to the company’s growth and expansion, now that the acquisition of Colorado-based medical cannabis retailer Naturaleaf is coming to a close.

The Denver-based company has been in negotiations to purchase Naturaleaf for approximately $2.2 million-plus the issuance of 3 million shares since December.

CRO Steps Down, Remains As Board’s Advisor

Jennifer Tungopted to step down as CRO and general counsel of cannabis and hemp company Plus Products Inc. (CSE:PLUS) (OTCQX:PLPRF).

Tung, who will remain as special advisor to the board of directors, has been serving in the San Mateo, California-based company since Sept. 2018.

She was also instrumental in guiding the company through its initial public offering.

“We are pleased that Jen will continue her association with PLUS by remaining a special advisor to the Board as PLUS continues to operate within the rapidly changing cannabis regulatory landscape,” co-founder and CEO Jake Heimark commented.

Christina Lake Promotes Rob Jones to President

Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (CSE:CLC) (OTCQB:CLCFF) said Thursday it has promoted Rob Jones to president.

In his new role, Jones, who served as Christina Lake’s Executive Vice President of Business Development and Sales, will oversee its commercialization efforts.

He brings over 35 years of experience in trading agricultural commodities.

The company believes that Jones' “demonstrated ability to build and scale winning teams in the commodities trade can prove invaluable as CLC begins its initial commercialization efforts.”

In February, Christina Lake debuted on the OTCQB market after appearing on the Canadian Securities Exchange in October.

