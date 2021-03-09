Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Ignite, AgoraFlora, B&M, SV Labs, Red Light Holland

Ignite Strengthens Board, Leadership And Executive Team

Dan Bilzerian’s IGNITE International Brands Ltd. (CSE:BILZ) (OTCQX:BILZF) has appointed Vered Elkouby Nisim to its board of directors.

Nisim brings vast marketing experience, having worked with JH Design Group, which specializes in licensed products for the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, and Marvel, to name a few. She is also Brellascope’s founder.

The Vaughan, Ontario-based company also named four new executives.

Paul Holden was tapped to serve as general counsel and corporate secretary. Prior to this, he worked at Molson Coors, holding several legal positions.

Lee Probst, a sales and marketing expert, was tapped to serve as vice president, sales.

Manuel Gonzalez is poised to join Ignite as vice president, international business development in April. Gonzales spent over two decades building global distribution networks for both apparel and vape companies.

Zach Gleason, who will serve as vice president, distribution, is a former president at Higher Connection.

AgraFlora Organics Names New CEO

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (CSE:AGRA) (OTC:AGFAF) has named Elise Coppens its new CEO and board member.

Previously, she served as Bloomera’s president, marketing director for Aurora Cannabis, and the director of international sales for Ample Organics.

AgraFlora’s former CEO, Chairman, and Corporate Secretary, Brandon Boddy, who opted to step down from the position, welcomed Coppens, highlighting he is “excited to have someone of her calibre take over the leadership of this Company.”

In addition, Vancouver company also hired Meadowbank Strategic Partners Inc., a Calgary-based corporate consultancy company.

AgraFlora confirmed that its joint venture with the Houwelings Group — Propagation Services Canada Inc. — has secured financing to support Phase 1 of its cultivation strategy through an agriculture loan.

Body And Mind Appoints Alexis Podesta To The Board Of Directors

Body and Mind Inc. (CSE:BAMM) (OTCQB: BMMJ) has tapped a seasoned cannabis expert Alexis Podesta to serve as a director.

During her career, she held several positions in the public as well as the private sector.

She has managed the California Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency under both Governor Gavin Newsom and Governor Edmund G. Brown, Jr.

"Alexis brings a wealth of board, management and cannabis experience to Body and Mind, and we look forward to increasing the depth and experience of our board," the company's CEO Michael Mills noted Monday.

The Vancouver company recently reported its fourth-quarter revenue went up by 106% sequentially to $2.17 million. The company generated $6.23 million in revenue for the whole year, and record system-wide managed revenue of $17.6 million.

SV Labs Taps Graham Orriss As New CEO

SV Labs, a manufacturer of natural beauty and personal care, has appointed Graham Orriss to serve as its CEO.

Orriss brings over three decades of executive experience, including a vast knowledge in supply chain and operations leadership.

"Graham's impressive track record in the BPC industry make him the ideal leader for SV Labs as we embark on the next phase of growth for the company," commented Scott Potter, chairman of SV Labs and managing partner of San Francisco Equity Partners

The San Francisco company — also San Francisco Equity Partners' portfolio company — manufactures bath salts, skincare, body care, and CBD topicals.

Red Light Holland Welcomes Glenn Cowan To Its Advisory Board

Psychedelics company Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE:TRIP) has hired a veteran of the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command (CANSOFCOM), Glenn Cowan, to its advisory board.

Cowan, who joins Bruce Linton and other seasoned experts, is the founder of One 9 Investments Inc, Psychedelic Finance reports.

He explained that he is "intimately aware of the physical and psychological stressors that our servicemen and women face on a daily basis and in retirement."

"I was introduced to the, in my opinion, positive benefits of psychedelics and microdosing during my own journey of adapting to life after the military, and now as a tech investor in venture capital, I've come to appreciate some of the best technological innovation is naturally occurring," Cowan disclosed Friday.

