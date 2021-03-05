Cannabis Movers & Shakers: NuSachi, APWC, Nabis, AMCO, WSLCB, Veritas, Vinergy, Shield Compliance, BioSteel, Namaste, HERBL, BevCanna, Fyllo, AVD

NuSachi Appoints New SVP Of Global Business Development

CBD company NuSachi Inc. has named Matt Storey its senior vice president of global business development.

Storey will work on partnering with other companies within the hemp and cannabis, wellness, personal care, as well as food and beverage industries in his new role.

Previously, Storey was part of the original team of CBD company Charlotte’s Web.

Storey, who has been building “high-caliber teams” for over two decades, is “proud” to work with NuSachi’s team.

“NuSachi has done the hardest things first and built a totally transparent, medical-grade supply chain for hemp and related products,” he said.

American Premium Water Names New COO

American Premium Water Corp. (OTC:HIPH) has welcomed David Howell to its ranks.

Howell, who has over two decades of experience in operational, branding, and business development, will serve as the new chief operating officer of the Playa Vista, California-based company.

American Premium CEO Ryan Fishoff says Howell “will be a key contributor to the company’s growth and increase in shareholder value.”

American Premium, a consumer products company, focuses on businesses within the health and beauty, and biotech industries. It utilizes nanotechnologies and cannabidiol (CBD) to help those suffering from health disorders.

Nabis Appoints Brian Dewey To Oversee Business Development

Californian cannabis distributor Nabis has hired Brian Dewey to serve as its head of business development, on the heels of launching Nabis Marketplace, its wholesale e-commerce platform.

Dewey is an alcohol industry expert.

Prior to this, he was the vice president of sales for KIVA Sales & Services, a cannabis edibles brand.

"Brian brings a wealth of experience in a comparable highly-regulated industry and led the distribution services industry in cannabis since recreational legalization in California," President Jun Lee stated.

Glen Klinkhart To Serve As Full-Time Alaska's AMCO Chief

Glen Klinkhart was named director of Alaska's Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office (AMCO) after serving on an interim basis for over a year.

Klinkhart, who was granted the job on a permanent basis, was appointed by gov. Mike Dunleavy in November 2019.

According to Marijuana Business Daily, Klinkhart replaced Erika McConnell.

Klinkhart "shares the administration's view of the need to remove the burden of unnecessary regulations and that we must ensure adequate oversight to protect the health, life, and safety of Alaskans, and simultaneously make government more responsive, efficient, and business-friendly," governor said in a statement.

David Postman To Chair Washington Liquor And Cannabis Board

Gov. Jay Inslee appointed David Postman to chair Washington's Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB).

Postman, who was Inslee's chief of staff for almost five years, will assume the role on March 15.

He joins two other board members, Ollie Garrett and Russ Hauge.

Postman replaced Jane Rushford on a part-time position that pays $66,420 a year, Marijuana Business Daily reported.

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Dončić Partners With BioSteel

NBA star Luka Dončić has teamed up with BioSteel.

The North American sports nutrition company, which is majority-owned by Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: CGC), named Dončić Global Chief Hydration Officer.

Dončić joins other athletes and brand ambassadors, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, who became an equity partner in the company in August.

In his new role, the Dallas Mavericks point guard will boost the brand's presence by "reaching new health-conscious consumers and aspiring athletes."

"This partnership is a great opportunity for me to teach today's youth about the importance of clean, healthy hydration using BioSteel's sports drinks," Dončić stated.

Namaste Taps Slava Klems To Serve As CFO

Namaste Technologies Inc. (TSXV:N) (OTCQB:NXTTF) has appointed its interim CFO, Slava Klems, to oversee its financial department.

Klems brings years of experience in finance.

She spent over a decade serving on senior finance management positions at AIMIA Inc. and Dominion Citrus Income Fund.

In addition, she has vast knowledge in the retail, distribution, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and automotive sectors.

Meni Morim, the company’s CEO, praised Klems’ skills.

She has “shown an incredible business acumen since joining the Company,” in July, Morim stated Wednesday.

The Toronto e-commerce company has doubled its revenue over the year, reaching $8 million in the fourth quarter.

HERBL Appoints Josh Held As New CSO

Californian cannabis distributor HERBL has hired Josh Held as the new chief strategy officer.

Held is an industry veteran, having vast experience in the cannabis and wellness industries.

In his new position, he will oversee the company’s short and long-term strategic initiatives, as well as resource allocation and merger and acquisitions.

Held is a founder of a formulation technology company, Chemistry Holdings, which he sold to Cure Pharma.

Mike Beaudry, founder, and CEO of HERBL, is excited to welcome Held.

“His is depth in corporate development, deal origination, business planning, and strategies makes him a great addition to our executive team,” Beaudry said Wednesday.

Last month, Santa Barbara-based company appointed Tom Grillea to serve as chief revenue officer.

BevCanna Names Former PepsiCo Executive Melise Panetta Its President

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB:BVNNF) has tapped former PepsiCo executive Melise Panetta to serve as its President.

The move came on the heels of purchasing Naturo Group Investments Inc., valued at about CA $18 million ($14.1 million).

Panetta honed her sales, marketing, and commercial skills while working within the CPG sector in several companies, including General Mills (NYSE:GIS), PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), and S.C. Johnson.

“We’ve already capitalized on her significant expertise to accelerate our strategic planning for the newly amalgamated company, and we’ll continue to leverage this leadership as she takes on the President role,” Marcello Leone, founder, and CEO of BevCanna, noted Thursday.

Veritas Farms Promotes Mike Krouskos To CCO

Vertically-integrated hemp and CBD company Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) has promoted Mike Krouskos to serve as chief customer officer.

Krouskos, who has been working at Veritas since 2018, supported its initial launch.

Currently, Veritas is present in over 8,000 chain stores, the company disclosed Thursday.

Alexander Salgado, co-founder, and CEO praised Mike's accomplishments, highlighting that "his development of our Chain Sales Team and partner network has helped the company lay a solid foundation for the future."

Last year, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company promoted Marisa Cifre to the marketing manager's position.

Vinergy Cannabis Taps Peter White To Investment Committee Advisory

Vinergy Cannabis Capital Inc. (OTCQB:VNNYF) has tapped Dr. Peter White to its Investment Committee advisory.

At his new position, White will collaborate with Albert Szmigielski on identifying potential blockchain and digital currency targets.

White focuses on the development, adoption, and impact of communication, blockchain, and big data.

John Vu, the lead director, praised White's skills, calling him "a leading blockchain expert with deep industry experience and acumen."

Shield Compliance Welcomes Doug Fieldhouse To Board Of Directors

Cannabis-focused compliance management platform Shield Compliance has appointed Doug Fieldhouse to its board of directors.

Fieldhouse is F4 Investments' founder and president. Prior to this, he was president and CEO of Vesta.

Noah Carey, founder, and CEO of the Seattle company, is thrilled to welcome Fieldhouse.

"The opportunity for financial institutions to serve the cannabis industry is growing rapidly as legal cannabis programs continue to proliferate in states across the U.S.," Carey stated.

Fyllo Strengthens Advisory Board, Welcomes Ronald S. Diamond

Cannabis technology platform Fyllo has appointed Ronald S. Diamond to its advisory board.

Diamond is a chairman and CEO of the financial services firm Diamond Wealth.

He is a seasoned investor and entrepreneur representing over 100 family offices.

Chad Bronstein, founder and CEO of Fyllo, is thrilled that Diamond opted to join them in the time when “companies realize the massive potential that the cannabis industry offers.”

Meantime, Fyllo recently acquired point-of-sale marketing company DataOwl.

Advanced Vapor Devices Hires New Lead For Cannabis Hardware Division

Cannabis vape producer and distributor Advanced Vapor Devices has named Steve Hwang the head of the newly launched full-service vape and packaging design agency, AVD Design House.

As a chief design officer, Hwang will lead the company's custom cannabis hardware division.

Hwang has extensive knowledge in design and project management.

Previously, he led a team of designers at Kushco Holdings' research and development arm, Koleto Innovations.

"Being able to create new products based on AVD's technology, with the full support of AVD's R&D and manufacturing teams means we can get our clients' products to market faster and reduce the risk ordinarily associated with new products," Hwang noted.

