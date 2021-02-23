HemPoland Launches CannabiGold Sport Line Of CBD Supplements For Athletes

Gdansk, Poland-based HemPoland has introduced a line of hemp-derived CBD pre-and post-workout supplements.

The news was disclosed Tuesday by parent company The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX:TGOD) (OTCQX:TGODF).

CannabiGold Sport oils are designed for professional and recreational athletes. The products contain a wide range of plant-derived ingredients, vitamins, as well as pure CBD in coconut MCT oil.

They are available in five formulations, including CannabiGold Sport Boost, CannabiGold Sport Focus, CannabiGold Sport Recover, CannabiGold Sport Relax, and CannabiGold Sport Pro.

Initially, the new product line will be distributed across Poland, Germany, and the UK.

HempPoland intends to utilize its European distribution channels to bring the new line to customers in countries where CannabiGold is already present.

Besides the CannabiGold Sport product line, the CannabiGold portfolio also includes oil, capsules, and cosmetics.

HempPoland was launched in 2014 as the first company in Poland to receive a state permit for hemp cultivation and CBD oil derivatives.

TGOD acquired the company in 2018 for $7.75 million in cash and issuance of roughly 2 million shares.

Courtesy image

