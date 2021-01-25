fbpx
'Academy Awards of Cannabis' Emerald Cup Will Be Broadcasted Live Via Social Club TV

byJavier Hasse
January 25, 2021 10:44 am
Famed cannabis event The Emerald Cup has partnered with Social Club TV for its 17th annual festival.

Recognized by Rolling Stone as the “Academy Awards of Cannabis,” the two-day competition and festival will air on cannabis-centric TV network Social Club TV at the end of March this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the limitations imposed to big public gatherings.

Winners will be announced as “the best of” in their respective categories each day leading up to the live-streamed awards ceremony, where the highly coveted flower winners will be announced.

The Emerald Cup founder and CEO Tim Blake told Benzinga this partnership will open the doors to the rapidly expanding global community.

“For 17 years, we have celebrated the best of cannabis by bringing together the leading experts, educators and farmers together with consumers. We’ll be able to reach a lot more fans and enthusiasts so we’re very excited to be working with the Social Club to make that happen.”  

Social Club TV CEO and co-founder Joshua Otten added, “Creating a broadcast television event has always been a natural evolution to expand The Emerald Cup’s viewership. Some of the challenges around the pandemic have accelerated the need to go virtual but it has also created a great opportunity and partnership. We are thrilled to be the home of The Emerald Cup."

Social Club has expanded capabilities to broadcast the Emerald Cup 2021 via distribution partnerships, making it available to over 150 million homes across AppleTV, Roku, PlutoTV, AndroidTV, LG, Samsung, rad.live and over a dozen over networks, Otten added.

"These access points are robust, allowing for us to turn the moment into a true global spectacle,” he said.

