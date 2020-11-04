fbpx
QQQ
+ 7.48
279.43
+ 2.61%
DIA
+ 5.32
273.24
+ 1.91%
SPY
+ 6.53
337.13
+ 1.9%

Scotts Miracle-Gro Touts Record Quarter, Hawthorne 'Gains Steam,' CEO Says

byJelena Martinovic
November 4, 2020 11:21 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.’s (NYSE:SMG) shares went up 1.7% in pre-market trading on the heels of the company’s announcement that its total revenue spiked 79% to $890.3 million in the fourth quarter.

For the year, company-wide sales rose 31% to $4.13 billion.

Moreover, Hawthorne Gardening Company’s sales increased by 68% to $351.9 million. The other segment of The Marysville, Ohio-based company, U.S. Consumer, spiked 90% to $497.2 million.

Jim Hagedorn, the company’s Chairman, and CEO said Wednesday that September was its “highest sales month ever,” as Hawthorne “continued to gain steam.”

“The 90 percent fourth-quarter increase in our U.S. Consumer segment was driven by continued strong consumer demand and support from our retailers who were replenishing inventory levels in anticipation of continued strength,” Hagedorn added.

Other Highlights From The Quarter:

For the quarter, GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted gross margin rate was 24.3%, versus 18% and 18.5%, respectively, in the same period of the last year.

  • On the year-to-date basis, the GAAP gross margin rate was 32.6%, while the non-GAAP adjusted rate was 33%
  • Quarterly selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to $204.8 million, up by 47% year-over-year
  • Yearly selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to $757.8 million
  • Interest expense declined $5 million over the year to $16.7 million in the fourth quarter
  • Income from continuing operations for the quarter was $4.2 million
  • Operating cash flow for fiscal 2020 was $558 million

The company expects Hawthorne sales to increase roughly 15-20% in 2021 and U.S. Consumer to remain flat to down 5%.

As a supplier to the cannabis industry, Scotts Miracle-Gro is poised to benefit as the industry is ramping up toward establishing itself on the federal level.

According to Politico, the company supported New Jersey’s cannabis legalization initiative by donating $800,000 to two committees advocating for the cause. In addition, the Garden State respondents voted in favor of cannabis legalization on the Nov. 3 ballot, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Earnings News Markets Press Releases

Related Articles

Earnings Update: Cronos Confirms 96% Revenue Growth, New CEO; IIP Generates $34.3M In Q3

Cronos Touts Uptick In Revenue, Appoints New CEO read more

Aphria, Anticipating Fed Legalization, Enters US Via $300M StreetWater Deal

Canadian cannabis giant Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) decided to present its charms on the American ground through the acquisition of SW Brewing Co. LLC in a deal worth around $300 million. read more

Next Green Wave Reports $1M Adjusted EBITDA In October, Over $1.7M In Revenue

Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (​CSE: NGW​) (​OTCQX: NXGWF​) reported Thursday it has generated over $1.7 million in revenues for October. Its cash costs for the period amounted to around $700 000. read more

GTI, Curaleaf Execs Discuss What The Election Means For The Cannabis Industry

Despite the veil of uncertainty surrounding the U.S. Presidential election, the cannabis industry remains upbeat with the votes it received in five key states. read more

8x World Wakeboarding Champion Harley Clifford Partners With CBD Co. Socati

CBD producer Socati Corp. has partnered with eight-time world wakeboarding champion Harley Clifford. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.