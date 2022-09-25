This article was originally published on NisonCo, and appears here with permission.

Is your cannabis company currently blogging? If not, you should be! Blogging regularly is one of the best ways to increase your digital presence, boost SEO power, showcase thought leadership, and even increase customer time on-page. For cannabis, hemp, and CBD companies, it’s also an awesome way to spread education and knowledge in an industry with a need to educate and empower its customers and tackle misinformation.

Here are three quick tips for business blogging to boost your blog’s performance and harness its benefits.

1. Post Your Thoughts on Trending Topics

If you want your company’s website to appear in search engine results, you’ll have to post helpful content that people want to read. Trending news and topics in the industry get lots of searches as people try to make sense of the news, so lend your voice to these conversations by writing blog articles on topics that are being talked about. A good place to go to look for the top news hits is social media – check out Twitter daily to get a sense of what’s trending and what’s top of mind for your audience.

2. Share a Wide Range of Voices

Your company is composed of a wide range of educated professionals, each with a unique viewpoint and perspective on the industry. Let your team make their voices heard by asking them to share commentary, introduce themselves, or write articles for your company’s blog. Sharing diverse opinions adds a human element to your website and elevates your company as a pillar of knowledge with a strong cohesive team.

3. Optimize Your Content

You could write the most helpful blog article in the world, but if it’s not optimized properly for maximum SEO benefits, sadly no one will ever read it. Make sure your hard work is seen by your desired audience by making the necessary SEO tweaks to the copy and backend of your website when it’s uploaded. Pay special attention to items like meta-tags, meta-description, content length, alt-text for images, and keyword placement as your post is published.

Is your blog performing well and becoming a lead generation and thought leadership tool for your business? If not, these tips can help increase the ROI you see from blogging and increase the human element of your company’s website.

