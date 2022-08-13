This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission.

Cannabis beverages are a growing trend, and it's easy to understand why. From CBD-infused coffee to THC microdose sodas, there are seemingly endless flavors and styles that can be used to make stoney signature drinks in place of traditional cocktails.

While no one is trying to take away our precious margaritas or frosé, reducing alcohol consumption in general is increasingly popular among people of all ages. With physical and mental well-being seen top priority, cannabis drinks can satisfy the thirst for delicious beverages that provide relaxation without hangovers or added calories.

Part of the fun of cocktails is the element of craft that goes into them. Of course, the many ready-to-drink cannabis beverages can be enjoyed on their own as an alternative to alcoholic tipples, but for those who crave the ritual of mixing something unique in their home bar — or for those who want to enjoy a complex drink that equal more than the sum of its parts — these recipes are for you.

The concoctions below use a combination of pre-made infused beverages and tinctures. Any type of tincture, such as full-spectrum hemp, CBD or THC, will work, though we are partial to nano tinctures that are made specifically for beverages since they mix in easily and don't change the flavor profile.

How to make delicious cannabis-infused cocktails

Before you start mixing, there's a few tried-and-true tips you should have at your disposal for the best canna-cocktail experience:

After following a recipe, periodically taste and adjust the amounts of each ingredient to create your ideal balance.

Use nice ice! Invest in an ice mold to create more professional cocktails that won't dilute quickly.

Add your own flare: play around with garnishes to put a personalized stamp on homemade drinks. Try anything from cinnamon sticks to fresh figs.

Why the piña chillada

Tropical drinks always taste like vacation in a glass, and with a cannabis boost, they can also feel like vacation. This Pinna Chillada uses all-natural ingredients, featuring coconut milk instead of sweet and processed cream of coconut.

Aside from being a healthier option, natural full-fat coconut milk can enhance the effects of cannabis. This is a very forgiving recipe that can be easily customized: adjust the amount of maple for desired sweetness and adjust water for desired consistency. If you don't have frozen pineapple, use fresh or canned and use a few ice cubes instead of cold water.

Ingredients:

2 oz coconut milk

½ oz maple syrup

2 oz pineapple juice

4 oz frozen pineapple chunks

Splash of cold water

Tincture of choice

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

Products we mixed: Kickback Nano Tincture

A 2 millimeter serving size of Kickback Nano Tincture contains 5 milligrams of CBD.

Available: Nationwide

