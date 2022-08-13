This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission.
Cannabis beverages are a growing trend, and it's easy to understand why. From CBD-infused coffee to THC microdose sodas, there are seemingly endless flavors and styles that can be used to make stoney signature drinks in place of traditional cocktails.
While no one is trying to take away our precious margaritas or frosé, reducing alcohol consumption in general is increasingly popular among people of all ages. With physical and mental well-being seen top priority, cannabis drinks can satisfy the thirst for delicious beverages that provide relaxation without hangovers or added calories.
Part of the fun of cocktails is the element of craft that goes into them. Of course, the many ready-to-drink cannabis beverages can be enjoyed on their own as an alternative to alcoholic tipples, but for those who crave the ritual of mixing something unique in their home bar — or for those who want to enjoy a complex drink that equal more than the sum of its parts — these recipes are for you.
The concoctions below use a combination of pre-made infused beverages and tinctures. Any type of tincture, such as full-spectrum hemp, CBD or THC, will work, though we are partial to nano tinctures that are made specifically for beverages since they mix in easily and don't change the flavor profile.
How to make delicious cannabis-infused cocktails
Before you start mixing, there's a few tried-and-true tips you should have at your disposal for the best canna-cocktail experience:
- After following a recipe, periodically taste and adjust the amounts of each ingredient to create your ideal balance.
- Use nice ice! Invest in an ice mold to create more professional cocktails that won't dilute quickly.
- Add your own flare: play around with garnishes to put a personalized stamp on homemade drinks. Try anything from cinnamon sticks to fresh figs.
Why the piña chillada
Tropical drinks always taste like vacation in a glass, and with a cannabis boost, they can also feel like vacation. This Pinna Chillada uses all-natural ingredients, featuring coconut milk instead of sweet and processed cream of coconut.
Aside from being a healthier option, natural full-fat coconut milk can enhance the effects of cannabis. This is a very forgiving recipe that can be easily customized: adjust the amount of maple for desired sweetness and adjust water for desired consistency. If you don't have frozen pineapple, use fresh or canned and use a few ice cubes instead of cold water.
Ingredients:
- 2 oz coconut milk
- ½ oz maple syrup
- 2 oz pineapple juice
- 4 oz frozen pineapple chunks
- Splash of cold water
- Tincture of choice
Method:
- Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.
Products we mixed: Kickback Nano Tincture
A 2 millimeter serving size of Kickback Nano Tincture contains 5 milligrams of CBD.
Available: Nationwide
Photos by Gina Coleman/Weedmaps
Read the original Article on Weedmaps.
Benzinga's Related Links:
- Marijuana Edibles: A Better Option Than Smoking Weed During The Covid-19 Pandemic
- Cannabis Edible Leaders On The Sector's Future: 'Very Convenient To Consume
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.