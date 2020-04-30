Green Rush Podcast: NewLake Capital Partner's CEO Covers Cannabis Capital During COVID-19 Pandemic

Anthony Coniglio, CEO of New Lake Capital Partners, an independent investment vehicle focused on acquiring a diversified real estate portfolio of industrial and retail properties in the cannabis industry, is this week’s guest on The Green Rush! To date, NewLake has acquired a real estate portfolio from coast-to-coast with tenants across the supply chain including cultivation, manufacturing and retail, providing these companies with much needed liquidity.

Lewis and Anne are both back at the helm for this week’s conversation with Anthony discussing the current state of the market during the COVID-19 crisis, NewLake’s recent deals with PharmaCann and Grassroots, diversification in this kind of environment, and the ongoing capital crunch facing the industry.Given the current state of the market – both in and outside of cannabis – this one is well worth the listen.

So don’t sit back, lean forward and enjoy!

Anthony Coniglio, CEO of NewLake Capital Partners

Mr. Coniglio has been growing businesses for more than 20 years. Most recently, he led a start-up from concept to exit, selling to the #3 player in the segment. Mr. Coniglio used a combination of acquisitions, partnerships and organic growth to execute a successful business plan. Previously, Mr. Coniglio was a Managing Director at JPMorgan, leading three separate investment banking businesses to #1 position over his 14 year career at the firm. Additionally, he was an independent director of a NYSE listed company, serving on the audit committee.

