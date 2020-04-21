Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 21, 2020

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2020 9:04pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Body and Mind (OTC: BMMJ) shares closed up 23.61% at $0.38
  • Cann Group (OTC: CNGGF) shares closed up 12.5% at $0.54
  • AusCann Group Holdings (OTC: ACNNF) shares closed up 6.33% at $0.13
  • MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares closed up 5% at $0.17
  • Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) shares closed up 4.05% at $15.42
  • Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) shares closed up 4.44% at $0.27
  • GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE: GHG) shares closed up 1/58% at $12.25

Losers

  • NexTech AR Solns (OTC: NEXCF) shares closed down 7.09% at $1.18
  • Zelira Therapeutics (OTC: ZLDAF) shares closed down 11.47% at $0.03
  • Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTC: HERTF) shares closed down 9.47% at $0.1
  • EnWave (OTC: NWVCF) shares closed down 6.48% at $0.49
  • Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) shares closed down 6.7% at $1.67
  • Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares closed down 5.9% at $2.87
  • World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) shares closed down 5.28% at $53.25

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

