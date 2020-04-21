Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 21, 2020
Gainers
- Body and Mind (OTC: BMMJ) shares closed up 23.61% at $0.38
- Cann Group (OTC: CNGGF) shares closed up 12.5% at $0.54
- AusCann Group Holdings (OTC: ACNNF) shares closed up 6.33% at $0.13
- MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares closed up 5% at $0.17
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) shares closed up 4.05% at $15.42
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) shares closed up 4.44% at $0.27
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE: GHG) shares closed up 1/58% at $12.25
Losers
- NexTech AR Solns (OTC: NEXCF) shares closed down 7.09% at $1.18
- Zelira Therapeutics (OTC: ZLDAF) shares closed down 11.47% at $0.03
- Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTC: HERTF) shares closed down 9.47% at $0.1
- EnWave (OTC: NWVCF) shares closed down 6.48% at $0.49
- Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) shares closed down 6.7% at $1.67
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares closed down 5.9% at $2.87
- World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) shares closed down 5.28% at $53.25
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets