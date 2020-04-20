New Cannabis Products: Papa & Barkley And Cresco Labs' Affordable Lines

As the cannabis market expands, Benzinga keeps track of the many products that launch every week. Here's a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products launched recently.

Papa & Barkley’s Affordable Tinctures

Papa & Barkley launched Micro Dose Tinctures, a more affordable whole plant tincture priced at 9 cents per mg of cannabinoids.

The Micro Dose tinctures have 25% more milligrams of cannabinoids per dose than industry averages, the company claims.

"We are under a tremendous amount of pressure, physically, emotionally and financially. Families are choosing between basic needs and medicine. Launching our most affordable line of whole plant tinctures is one of the ways we are being supportive of our community; a way to provide clean, safe and affordable access to plant medicine that is needed, especially during these stressful times,” Angela Pih, Chief Marketing Officer told Benzinga.

Cresco Labs’ Value Brand

Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) launched High Supply, a value brand packaged without strain specificity and backed by the same quality standards as other Cresco Labs products.

According to the company, this new brand is for experienced cannabis consumers who know exactly what good cannabis is and what they want to pay for for it. It offers multiple forms of cannabis products, such as shorties, pre-rolls and vape pens, within a single brand.

“High Supply expands the Cresco Labs’ brand portfolio into a critical growth market segment, complementing the positioning of our current brands while delivering the same consistent scale and quality to a value consumer. We’re especially thrilled to accelerate the launch of this brand in California, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, when consumers and our retailer partners are looking for affordable quality more than ever,” said Cory Rothschild, SVP of Brand Marketing at Cresco Labs.

Images courtesy of the respective companies.

Noticias sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.