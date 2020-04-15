Market Overview

Neptune Grows E-Commerce, Appoints Caroline Fontein To Oversee Effort

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2020 4:02pm   Comments
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSE:NEPT) has appointed Caroline Fontein as the company's e-commerce manager.

Fontein joins Neptune from SmartyPants Vitamins, a vitamin and supplements brand where she acted as Digital Marketing & Communications Manager.

Neptune CEO Michael Cammarata praised Fontein for bringing "significant relevant experience" to the company.

Fontein is expected to "play a key role in driving our strategy of getting closer to the consumer with mission-driven health and wellness brands and products," Cammarata said.

The online strategy involves improving its digital marketing actions to drive the growth of the company's consumer packaged goods brands.

Neptune partnered with Google's Growth Acceleration Team and was approved to advertise its products, including hemp-derived products, on Google's advertising platforms.

Cammarata says the direct-to-consumer strategy is even more relevant in light of COVID-19, and that the company anticipates an acceleration in e-commerce business over the coming months and years.

"I am delighted to join the Neptune team at this pivotal time in the company's growth trajectory," said Fontein.

"Neptune is well-positioned to meet changing consumer preferences for mission-driven health and wellness products and I look forward to implementing strategic digital marketing campaigns that will drive consumer purchasing and e-commerce."

Photo courtesy of Neptune

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

