Materia Ventures Teams Up With Feather Co. To Bring CBD Brand To UK
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 15, 2020 7:17am   Comments
Materia Ventures has partnered with vape pen designer, Feather Company Ltd., to launch a premium CBD brand Hiatus in the United Kingdom.

Under the terms of the agreement, Materia will manufacture and attain exclusive rights to market and distribute Hiatus through online and bricks and mortar channels. Hiatus will be offered in three varieties, targeting the largest need states of Rest, Focus and Revive, and adheres to highest quality materials, manufacturing and testing standards.

“As the CBD Novel Foods regulation comes into effect in the U.K., product availability for some form factors may become more limited and vape pens will continue to be one of the most important categories that consumers turn to,” said Deepak Anand, CEO of Materia. “We believe the increased regulatory focus on safety and quality is important for the health and prosperity of the industry, and we are excited to be introducing a premium product like Hiatus to meet this need.”

Encuentra tus noticias sobre CBD en Español en El Planteo.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CBD Feather CompanyCannabis News Entrepreneurship Small Business Markets General

