Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The Week

In this week's rendition, we'll recap and countdown the top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelics industry news stories for the week of April 6th – 12th, 2020.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

10. Is Cannabis an Effective Treatment for COVID-19? The Feds Want to Know and Are Offering Researchers $100K to Find Out

The Question on Everyone’s Mind: How Can We Stop the COVID-19 Pandemic?

Recently, a new question has emerged. Could cannabis play a role in helping treat Coronavirus patients? Canadian doctors are already looking into it, and the U.S. federal government just announced they’re willing to pay researchers up to $100k to find out.

9. Here’s How Psychedelic Medicine Could Help End the Opioid Epidemic Once and For All

The Opioid Crisis Has Plagued America for Decades, According to the HHS, it Kills an Estimated 130+ People Per Day

Thanks to recent advancements in psychedelic medicine, there’s renewed hope and optimism surrounding the deadly opioid epidemic. ATAI Life Sciences, DemeRx and MindMed (NEO: MMED) (OTC: MMEDF) (FRA: BGHM) are waging war against opioid addiction By utilizing this one little-known Psychedelic substance.

8. Did COVID-19 Kill The Cannabis Industry’s Merger And Acquisition Activity?

New Data as of March 20th is Showing a Nearly 67% Decrease in Merger and Acquisition Activity Compared to Last Year

With the share prices of so many Cannabis Stocks crushed down near 52-week and all-time lows, their cost of capital has greatly increased, making both capital raising and stock-based transactions far less feasible.

7. Champignon Brands to Acquire Health Canada Licensed Psychedelic Clinic Operator AltMed

AltMed Owns 75% of a Fully Operational Ketamine Clinic Located Near Toronto, Ontario

Champignon Brands (CSE: SHRM) (OTC: SHRMF) (FRA: 496) announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of AltMed Capital Corp. AltMed is a preeminent Canadian Ketamine clinic operator, psychedelic medicine IP aggregator and novel drug discoverer. AltMed’s Psychedelics clinic is licensed by Health Canada to dose eligible patients with Psilocybin and is the only clinic in Canada able to perform Psilocybin doses under Health Canada approval.

6. Oregon Sets Cannabis Sales Mark with $84.5 Million in March

Sales Last Month Were 6.4% Higher Than the Previous Record of $79.4 Million Set in August 2019

Adult-use and medical marijuana stores in Oregon sold $84.5 million in products in March, a record for any month, as the market got a boost from coronavirus-driven purchases.

5. Ontario Approaches 900 Cannabis Retail Operator License Applications

That Figure Represents Roughly 100 More ROL Applications Than the Regulator Had Received as of Feb. 28

Ontario’s cannabis regulator has received nearly 900 Retail Operator License (ROL) applications for marijuana stores since it opened up the process to all comers on Jan. 6.

4. 3 Ways the Cannabis Industry Will Come Out Stronger From the Coronavirus Pandemic

Next Year Could Look Quite Different for Many Cannabis Companies

If 2019 was a tough year for the cannabis industry, 2020 could be downright catastrophic. However, as bad as things look today, the industry may get stronger as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are three ways the marijuana industry may actually get stronger as a result of the coronavirus.

3. Ontario Allows Cannabis Delivery and Curbside Pick-up from Authorized Retail Stores During COVID-19

The New Temporary Measure is the Result of an Emergency Order By the Ontario Government to Help Fight the Black Market

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is authorizing cannabis retail stores in Ontario to offer delivery and curbside pick-up services.

2. Pelosi Wants Marijuana Banking Access Included in Next Coronavirus Relief Bill, Congressman Says

The Proposal from Rep. Ed Perlmutter Also Has the Support of Top Congressional Leadership, Including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

A congressman says he’s working to include provisions to allow marijuana businesses to access banking services in an upcoming COVID-19 stimulus package.

1. The Cannabis Industry Pays Tribute to Charlotte Figi, A Hero of the CBD Movement

Diagnosed with Dravet Syndrome, a Rare Form of Epilepsy in Her Infancy, Her Parents Turned to Medical Marijuana as a Last Resort to Help Their Daughter

Charlotte Figi suffered her first seizure when she was three months old and on Wednesday, her mother’s Facebook page updated a previous post to announce “she is seizure free forever.” Charlotte was hospitalized earlier this month due to pneumonia, causing her seizures to return and resulting in respiratory failure and cardiac arrest. She died on April 8, 2020. In 2011, the Stanley brothers founded a namesake company, Charlotte’s Web (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) CBD, in her honor.

Rest in peace Charlotte

