1933 Industries Calls Second Harvest In Las Vegas 'An Important Milestone'

Cannabis consumer packaged goods company 1933 Industries Inc. (CSE: TGIF) (OTC: TGIFF) confirmed Monday it started a second harvest of cannabis plants at its Las Vegas-based cultivation facility.

Strains that are being harvested at the facility include Ethos Hash Plant Bx1, ATF, Habanos OG, Purple Trainwreck, Purple Tangie, Afgoo x Maui Wowie, Plum Crazy, Zkittlez, Kosher Kush, Slimer OG, Rainmaker, Inzane In the Membrane, Primo OG, Miss USA, and GG OG.

“This is an important milestone for our Company as we move into full production,” Chris Rebentisch, 1933 Industries CEO, said in a statement. “We have spent several months optimizing the new Las Vegas facility, enhancing our genetics programme to develop varieties of strains and cultivars to meet the demands of our consumers and we are pleased with our progress to date.

Due to the surge in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, 1933 is working closely with dispensaries and responding to our clients' needs, Rebentisch explained.

"We will be utilizing the current harvest for the production of our AMA branded concentrates and for our licensed brands Blonde and Denver Dab Co.," he added. "We are nimble and capable of adjusting our production to meet the needs of our consumers, which gives us a competitive advantage."

In addition, 1993 Industries noted that the products from this harvest should be reachable in the market by the end of April.

Related Links:

1933 Industries Hires Cannabis Entrepreneur, Former Co-CEO Of 48North VanderMarel As Advisor

Cannabis Earnings Roundup: 4Front, WeedMD, FSD Pharma, 1933 Industries, True Leaf

Photo courtesy of 1933 Industries.