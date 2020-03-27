Market Overview

Marijuana Trade Group Enlists Alcohol Industry Vet As COO, EVP
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 27, 2020 2:35pm   Comments
The National Association of Cannabis Businesses (NACB) has appointed Mark Gorman as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

The marijuana industry trade group announced the move in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Gorman’s direction, the NACB will work to broaden support among other cannabis groups, consumer protection agencies and government policymakers for its responsibility standards and best practice guidance, a company spokesperson said.

“We are delighted to have Mark join our team as the leader of our governmental policy and outreach efforts,” said Gina Kranwinkel, NACB’s President and CEO. “Mark’s depth of experience with the challenges faced by highly regulated industries make him an ideal fit with our organization.”

