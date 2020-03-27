Marijuana Trade Group Enlists Alcohol Industry Vet As COO, EVP

The National Association of Cannabis Businesses (NACB) has appointed Mark Gorman as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

The marijuana industry trade group announced the move in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Gorman’s direction, the NACB will work to broaden support among other cannabis groups, consumer protection agencies and government policymakers for its responsibility standards and best practice guidance, a company spokesperson said.

“We are delighted to have Mark join our team as the leader of our governmental policy and outreach efforts,” said Gina Kranwinkel, NACB’s President and CEO. “Mark’s depth of experience with the challenges faced by highly regulated industries make him an ideal fit with our organization.”

See Also:

Cash Payments In Cannabis Largely Driven By Fee Avoidance, Hypur Survey Shows

Liquidity In The Hemp Market Dissipates Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Report Says