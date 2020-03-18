Market Overview

Medicine Man Taps Nirup Krishnamurthy To Oversee Acquisitions, Synergies
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 18, 2020 1:39pm   Comments
Medicine Man Technologies Inc. (OTC: MDCL) has appointed Nirup Krishnamurthy to the role of Chief Integration and Information Officer.

The Denver, Colorado-based company announced Wednesday that the position is new and that Krishnamurthy will report directly to Medicine Man’s CEO, Justin Dye.

Krishnamurthy's duties will include overseeing the company’s defined purchases, future acquisitions and management of integration synergies. Furthermore, Krishnamurthy will manage IT strategies, and make sure that the company’s infrastructure remains balanced.

“Nirup’s ability to unlock business value while accelerating growth are key advantages he brings to Medicine Man Technologies,” Justin Dye, Chief Executive Officer said in a statement. “His experience and leadership coupled with deep capabilities in both technology and integration spaces, are those that I have been able to experience first-hand during our partnership at Dye Capital.”

Krishnamurthy called his joining Medicine Man a "one in a lifetime opportunity" and a chance to "help develop the most admired cannabis company in the world."

Krishnamurthy brings more than 25 years of professional experience covering various areas, such as technology, restructuring, mergers and acquisitions at Fortune 500 companies. His previous roles include being the CEO of United Airlines and CTO and Executive Vice President at Northern Trust Bank, CSO at The Great Atlantic & Pacific Company. He is still a partner at Dye Capital in charge of managing its technology investment portfolio.

Medicine Man’s shares were trading 3.55% lower at $1.36 per share on Wednesday.

Photo courtesy of Medicine Man.

Posted-In: Nirup Krishnamurthy

