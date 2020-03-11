Market Overview

Longtime Medicine Man Employee Launches Cannabis Consultancy
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 11, 2020 3:07pm   Comments
Longtime Medicine Man Employee Launches Cannabis Consultancy

Karen Thomas, who spent the last four years working with Medicine Man Technologies Inc (OTC: MDCL), has launched a business of her own: Canna Support Services.

This company, which is focused on helping small cannabis and hemp businesses succeed, provides cannabis licensing renewals, project management, corporate governance, document retention, contracted administrative services and more.

"The relationships Karen has purposely built and cultivated over the years with state and local marijuana authorities, enable her to navigate, and keep our companies compliant, with the complicated regulatory requirements of state and local regulators,” said Andy Williams, founder of Medicine Man, MedPharm and Medicine Man Technologies. 

Find out more about this company at www.cannasupportservices.com

Courtesy photo. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Canna Support Services Karen ThomasCannabis News Markets

