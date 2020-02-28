Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Medicine Man Technologies Stock Down After Co-Founder's Resignation
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 28, 2020 10:37am   Comments
Share:
Medicine Man Technologies Stock Down After Co-Founder's Resignation

Medicine Man Technologies Inc. (OTC: MDCL) said Friday that Andy Williams, the company’s co-founder, president and vice chairman of the board, will resign.

Williams is leaving the company in order to concentrate on cannabis-related medical and genetic research and to look for other opportunities in the industry, according to the company. 

He is known as a cannabis entrepreneur and for his work in supporting Colorado House Bill 19-1090, which enabled outside financing of the state’s cannabis industry.

“Medicine Man Technologies is uniquely positioned to become a recognized leader in the U.S. cannabis market. Possessing an abundance of world-class cannabis industry experience, coupled with business management expertise, makes this the most exciting cannabis business in the world," Williams said in a statement.

"I am confident the company will continue to deliver on its aggressive growth strategy and will become a global leader in the near future." 

Medicine Man's position today can be credited to Williams' vision years ago, Executive Chairman and CEO Justin Dye said in a statement. 

"As a pioneer in the Colorado cannabis space, he set the foundation and positioned Medicine Man Technologies to grow to new heights." 

The stock was down 22.5% at $1.55 at the time of publication Friday. 

Posted-In: ColoradoCannabis News Management Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MDCL)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
10 Pitches From Leading Cannabis Companies On Their Vision, Brands
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Feb. 21, 2020
Every OTC Markets Company That Will Be At The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Next Week
These Are The 8 Companies Giving Presentations At Thursday's Virtual Investor Conference
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$13.50
-0.69
- 4.86%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$9.25
-0.4198
- 4.34%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$288.24
-9.46
- 3.18%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.60
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga