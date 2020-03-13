Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

House Veterans Affairs Committee Passes Cannabis Legislation

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 13, 2020 3:48pm   Comments
Share:
House Veterans Affairs Committee Passes Cannabis Legislation

The House Veterans Affairs Committee said Thursday that it passed two pieces of legislation concerning cannabis policy.

The initial bill, HR 712, the VA Medicinal Cannabis Research Act of 2019, would direct the Veterans Administration to start research on marijuana in regards to service-related issues. 

The second bill, HR 1647, the Veterans Equal Access Act of 2019, would allow V.A. doctors to fill out medical marijuana recommendations. 

Military veterans currently must obtain such recommendations from private physicians. 

 It is up to the House Majority to schedule floor time for the entire chamber to vote.

"Our veterans put their lives on the line to defend our country, the absolute least we owe them is to ensure they are taken care of when they return to civilian life," NORML Executive Director Erik Altieri said in a blog entry.

"It is imperative that we approve legislation such as the Veterans Equal Access Act so that the countless vets suffering from post-traumatic stress and other debilitating disorders have access to the safe and effective option of medical marijuana treatment."

In the U.S., veterans typically consume cannabis at higher rates than the general population and often for medical purposes. According to polling conducted by the American Legion, 22% of veterans use cannabis to treat a mental or physical condition.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: VeteransCannabis Health Care Politics Markets General

Cannabis Movers

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$257.10
9.19
+ 3.71%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$10.06
0.1257
+ 1.27%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$6.77
0.0286
+ 0.42%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$3.65
-0.005
- 0.14%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga