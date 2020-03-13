House Veterans Affairs Committee Passes Cannabis Legislation

The House Veterans Affairs Committee said Thursday that it passed two pieces of legislation concerning cannabis policy.

The initial bill, HR 712, the VA Medicinal Cannabis Research Act of 2019, would direct the Veterans Administration to start research on marijuana in regards to service-related issues.

The second bill, HR 1647, the Veterans Equal Access Act of 2019, would allow V.A. doctors to fill out medical marijuana recommendations.

Military veterans currently must obtain such recommendations from private physicians.

It is up to the House Majority to schedule floor time for the entire chamber to vote.

"Our veterans put their lives on the line to defend our country, the absolute least we owe them is to ensure they are taken care of when they return to civilian life," NORML Executive Director Erik Altieri said in a blog entry.

"It is imperative that we approve legislation such as the Veterans Equal Access Act so that the countless vets suffering from post-traumatic stress and other debilitating disorders have access to the safe and effective option of medical marijuana treatment."

In the U.S., veterans typically consume cannabis at higher rates than the general population and often for medical purposes. According to polling conducted by the American Legion, 22% of veterans use cannabis to treat a mental or physical condition.