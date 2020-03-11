Onfleet, Dutchie Partner Up To Provide eCommerce And Delivery Management To Cannabis Dispensaries

Onfleet and Dutchie are partnering up to provide cannabis dispensaries with cohesive ecommerce and delivery management solutions.

Dozens of dispensaries are already joint customers. Now, with a certified Onfleet integration, Dutchie clients can automate and modernize their delivery processes, improving efficiencies and safeguarding compliance.

Dutchie wanted to help its dispensary customers and knew that, by adding delivery services to its offerings, the company could increase dispensary basket sizes by as much as 80 percent.

“We’re looking forward to our partnership with Dutchie as they roll out their last mile delivery offering where cannabis delivery is legal," said Khaled Naim, founder and CEO of Onfleet. "Our integrated offering will streamline order placement through delivery, ensuring compliance and efficiency, while also helping dispensaries offer a great customer experience.”

Other companies in the cannabis delivery space include Eaze, a Casa Verde Capital portfolio company, SpeedWeed, and Driven Deliveries Inc. (OTC: DRVD).