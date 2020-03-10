Acreage Opens First Florida Location With Botanist Cannabis Dispensary In Spring Hill

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ACRGF) (CSE: ACRG.U) announced Tuesday the opening of a new dispensary, The Botanist, in Spring Hill, Florida.

It's the company’s first retail location in the state.

With the new dispensary, Acreage now has or runs various services for 32 dispensaries across 13 states. Fourteen of those dispensaries are branded as The Botanist.

The idea behind The Botanist retail and product brand is an emphasis on health and well-being, according to Acreage: promoting the “holistic power of cannabis” and enabling consumers to reach balance in their lives.

It provides consumers with a plethora of cannabis-derived products and has a specific design that depicts a 19th-century botanist laboratory, the company said.

Acreage stock was trading 0.92% higher at $3.28 at the time of publication Tuesday.

