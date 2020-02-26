Acreage Holdings Posts $15.8M Q4 Adjusted EBITDA Loss, Plans To Reach Positive EBITDA This Year

Cannabis company Acreage Holdings, Inc. (CSE: ACRG.U) (OTC: ACRGF) announced fourth-quarter and full-year financial results Wednesday, reporting quarterly revenue of $21 million — up 101% on a year-over-year basis.

For the full year 2019, the company disclosed revenue of $74 .1 million, up 251% from the prior year.

In the last quarter of 2019, Acreage posted a net loss attributable to Acreage Holdings, Inc of $50.6 million and an adjusted net loss of $14.6 million.

Its pro forma adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a loss of $15.8 million and $44.4 million for the full year versus a loss of $6.82 million and a loss of $9.24 million, respectively, in the same periods of 2018.

“While 2019 was a challenging year for the industry, I am pleased with the many accomplishments we delivered for shareholders including: launching three award-winning brands, implementing our Canopy Growth strategies, and significantly growing our retail and wholesale businesses,” Kevin Murphy, chair and CEO of Acreage, said in a statement.

“We subsequently secured capital for our short-term operating requirements, and we are targeting positive pro-forma adjusted EBITDA in the second half of the year,”

For 2020, Acreage announced plans to build around 15 new retail dispensaries, raise its concentration on expanding its wholesale operations, work on cost savings and to try to reach positive pro-forma adjusted EBITDA.

The stock was down 1.63% at $4.57 at the time of publication Wednesday.

Related Links:

Acreage Holdings Announces Several Financing Transactions, CEO Says Deals 'Strengthen Our Balance Sheet'

The Week In Cannabis: Corporate Turmoil, Mass Layoffs And Stocks In Red

Courtesy photo.