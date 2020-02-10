Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Acreage Holdings Announces Several Financing Transactions, CEO Says Deals 'Strengthen Our Balance Sheet'
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 10, 2020 12:04pm   Comments
Share:
Acreage Holdings Announces Several Financing Transactions, CEO Says Deals 'Strengthen Our Balance Sheet'

Cannabis company Acreage Holdings, Inc. (CSE: ACRG.U) (OTC: ACRGF) said Friday it has signed multiple financing agreements. 

Those include a $100-million credit facility with an institutional lender; a $50-million private loan transaction to support cash collateral for the credit facility; and a $30-million private placement of special warrants, with an option to attain an extra $20 million in special warrants. 

The transactions are meeting the company's near-term capital demands, with gross proceeds of around $79 million.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

“In a time of limited capital availability for our industry, I am excited to announce these proposed transactions to strengthen our balance sheet, further enabling us to execute our plan to be a leading consumer cannabis company in the U.S.,” Kevin Murphy, Acreage's chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

“In the course of these transactions, we have cemented a relationship with a well-capitalized institutional lender that has the capacity to provide additional credit facilities as necessary.”

Acreage shares were down 4.16% at $5.30 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

The Week In Cannabis: Corporate Turmoil, Mass Layoffs And Stocks In Red

Acreage Opens Its First Cannabis Cultivation Facility In The Pacific Northwest

Posted-In: Cannabis News Financing Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACRGF)

The Week In Cannabis: Corporate Turmoil, Mass Layoffs And Stocks In Red
5 Numbers That Sum Up Trading Activity On OTC Markets In 2019
8 Stocks To Buy For This 2020 Presidential Election Year
Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers Announced As Keynote Speaker At 2020 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
The Week In Cannabis: Federal Spending Bill, Vaping Bans And More Corporate Carnage
Meet MGO/ELLO's 'Cannabis 50' Honorees, From Jim Belushi To Flow Kana
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.26
-0.0862
- 1.36%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.17
-0.1262
- 1.12%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$15.92
-0.15
- 0.93%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$333.26
1.015
+ 0.31%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga