Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Organigram Surveys Canadians On Ideal Cannabis Edible Dosage
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 10, 2020 11:54am   Comments
Share:
Organigram Surveys Canadians On Ideal Cannabis Edible Dosage

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX:OGI) shared the results Tuesday from a survey it conducted of Canadians as the country rolled out edible marijuana sales, known as Cannabis 2.0

The survey questioned 2,001 Canadians across all provinces and adult age groups, including both cannabis consumers and non-consumers and men and women in the fall of 2019.

The key findings included: 

Edible products should ideally contain 5mg of THC or less per serving;

  • Around half of cannabis non-consumers would consider trying edible products if presented with precise data regarding potency, consequences and ingredients;

Factors that play a crucial role in selecting which edible products to consume include:

  • Dosage control, tested legal products, stable onset/offset time, effectiveness and flavor;
  • The most popular edibles are chocolates, baked goods and sweets.

“Legalization has changed the way people think about cannabis consumption,” Organigram CEO  said in a statement.

As the company designed new product types, it needed to know what Canadians' attitudes were on edibles, he said. 

"With this information, we can build thoughtful consumer resource materials around a number of crucial topics, including the importance of consistent dosage and transparency of composition of cannabis products to help consumers make empowered, informed purchase decisions.”

Organigram stock was trading 1.41% higher at $1.80 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Related Links:

Organigram Trades Higher As Cannabis Company Appoints New CFO, CSO

Organigram Continues 2.0 Rollout With Edison + Feather Vape Pens

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OGI)

The Week In Cannabis: Coronavirus Concerns, Moves In UK And Mexico, Tilray Earnings, Canopy Growth Cuts
Organigram Trades Higher As Cannabis Company Appoints New CFO, CSO
50 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Organigram Continues 2.0 Rollout With Edison + Feather Vape Pens
76 Biggest Movers From Friday
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cannabis 2.0 edibles THCCannabis News Crowdsourcing Markets General Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.68
0.2215
+ 4.97%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$12.26
0.5051
+ 4.3%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$8.42
0.281
+ 3.45%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$282.29
7.96
+ 2.9%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga