Organigram Surveys Canadians On Ideal Cannabis Edible Dosage

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX:OGI) shared the results Tuesday from a survey it conducted of Canadians as the country rolled out edible marijuana sales, known as Cannabis 2.0.

The survey questioned 2,001 Canadians across all provinces and adult age groups, including both cannabis consumers and non-consumers and men and women in the fall of 2019.

The key findings included:

Edible products should ideally contain 5mg of THC or less per serving;

Around half of cannabis non-consumers would consider trying edible products if presented with precise data regarding potency, consequences and ingredients;

Factors that play a crucial role in selecting which edible products to consume include:

Dosage control, tested legal products, stable onset/offset time, effectiveness and flavor;

The most popular edibles are chocolates, baked goods and sweets.

“Legalization has changed the way people think about cannabis consumption,” Organigram CEO said in a statement.

As the company designed new product types, it needed to know what Canadians' attitudes were on edibles, he said.

"With this information, we can build thoughtful consumer resource materials around a number of crucial topics, including the importance of consistent dosage and transparency of composition of cannabis products to help consumers make empowered, informed purchase decisions.”

Organigram stock was trading 1.41% higher at $1.80 at the time of publication Tuesday.

