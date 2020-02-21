Market Overview

Organigram Continues 2.0 Rollout With Edison + Feather Vape Pens
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 21, 2020 3:47pm   Comments
Organigram Continues 2.0 Rollout With Edison + Feather Vape Pens

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSE:OGI) on Thursday announced it's rolling out its next round of cannabis 2.0 products, the Edison + Feather, all-in-one, distillate vape pens, and Edison Bytes, THC-infused chocolate truffles.

The milestone is especially significant for Feather, as the Canadian company’s vape pens were previously only available in Colorado.

“It’s been an amazing year of diligent, dedicated work and collaboration to bring the Edison + Feather pens to market,” said Patrick Lehoux, CEO, Feather. “Seeing Feather pens coast-to-coast, in our own backyard, is a pretty rewarding experience. It’s a true testament to our team and OGI’s commitment to bring something unique and special to Canadians, a consumption experience that’s enjoyable and natural in people’s lives.”

Image courtesy of the company.

Posted-In: Cannabis Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

