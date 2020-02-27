Market Overview

Former Canopy Growth Exec Jon Cooper Joins CaaMTech Board

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 27, 2020 4:41pm   Comments
CaaMTech Inc, a company with expertise in psychedelic chemistry and development of novel psychedelic compounds and formulations, announced Wednesday that former Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) executive Jon Cooper has joined the company's board. 

"Jon brings unique expertise to our already talented team," Dr. Andrew Chadeayne, CEO of CaaMTech, said in a statement. 

"His experience in the fields of health and wellness, natural products, and early-stage ventures will help us solidify our place as leaders in this fast-growing industry."

Cooper was chief innovation officer at ebbu, a company acquired by Canopy Growth in 2018 in a CA$429-million ($320.4 million) deal. 

"Jon's leadership at ebbu was critical to our success in the early days of the cannabis industry," said Chadeayne. "We believe Jon's experience at ebbu will be valuable as we navigate the initial development of the psychedelics industry."

In addition, Cooper also engaged in the company's $1.35-million funding round, which closed in 2019.

"Psychedelic medicine offers the single greatest opportunity to positively impact mental health and well-being worldwide," Cooper said in a statement. 

"CaaMTech is uniquely positioned to make that happen. When you're involved with a promising company that is aligned with your core beliefs and aspirations for humanity ... that's when good things happen."

Photo from press release.

Posted-In: CaaMTech ebbu psychedelicsCannabis Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

