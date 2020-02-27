Cannabis And Social Equity: Challenges And Opportunities

The primary concept of social equity (as it relates to the law) is allowing those who have been previously arrested for cannabis-related crimes or who live in a neighborhood disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs to more easily participate in the cannabis industry.

“Analytically speaking, these types of areas also tend to be areas where minority demographics reside, but anyone, White, Black, Brown, Veterans, LGBTQIA+, etc., could reside in a disproportionately impacted area,” according to Shawnee Williams, a cannabis employment recruiter whose focus is on empowering people from such communities.

The term “social equity” should not be confused with the terms “diversity” and “equality”, which are more directed at increasing variety and equal status in rights and opportunities. There is also debate about who qualifies for social equity or what true social equity looks like.

Through ownership, employment, expungements, local reinvestment, and other quantifiable metrics however, existing gaps and opportunities within social equity programs can be identified.

This is important so we may determine the most effective way to implement realistic initiatives, manage expectations, and measure how economic empowerment can benefit impacted communities.