Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Feb. 20, 2020
Gainers
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ: NEPT) shares increased by 9.79% to close at $1.85
- KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares rose 4.48% closing at $1.40
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares increased by 3.94% to close at $19.24
- Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares gained 4.39% closing at $11.41
- EnWave (OTC: NWVCF) shares increased by 3.87% to close at $ 1.10
- TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) shares gained 3.79% closing at $2.30
- The Flowr (OTC: FLWPF) shares increased by 4.41% to close at $0.77
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE: GHG) shares rose 2.58% closing at $12.31
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares gained 2.57% closing at $22.31
- Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE: CODI) shares increased by 1.64% to close at $22.96
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose by 1.63% closing at $128.56
Losers
- Cansortium (OTC: CNTMF) shares dropped by 21.13% eventually closing at $0.28
- Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares fell 9.7% to close at $12.71
- Item 9 Labs (OTC: INLB) shares tumbled 9.09% closing at $1.00
- Green Growth Brands (OTC: GCBXF) shares fell 8.97% closing at $0.33
- MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares tumbled 7.52% to close at $0.31
- ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) shares fell 2.6% closing at $10.47
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares dropped by 2.71% closing at $7.91
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares fell 3.07% closing at $5.06
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares dropped by 2.19 % to close at $6.03
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares fell 1.99% closing at $6.41
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares tumbled by 1.32% to close at $53.23
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 1.16% to close at $1.68
