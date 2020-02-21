Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Feb. 20, 2020

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2020 9:32am   Comments
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Feb. 20, 2020

Gainers

  • Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ: NEPT) shares increased by 9.79% to close at $1.85
  • KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares rose 4.48% closing at $1.40
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares increased by 3.94% to close at $19.24
  • Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares gained 4.39% closing at $11.41
  • EnWave (OTC: NWVCF) shares increased by 3.87% to close at $ 1.10
  • TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) shares gained 3.79% closing at $2.30
  • The Flowr (OTC: FLWPF) shares increased by 4.41% to close at $0.77
  • GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE: GHG) shares rose 2.58% closing at $12.31
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares gained 2.57% closing at $22.31
  • Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE: CODI) shares increased by 1.64% to close at $22.96
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose by 1.63% closing at $128.56

Losers

  • Cansortium (OTC: CNTMF) shares dropped by 21.13% eventually closing at $0.28
  • Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares fell 9.7% to close at $12.71
  • Item 9 Labs (OTC: INLB) shares tumbled 9.09% closing at $1.00
  • Green Growth Brands (OTC: GCBXF) shares fell 8.97% closing at $0.33
  • MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares tumbled 7.52% to close at $0.31 
  • ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) shares fell 2.6% closing at $10.47
  • Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares dropped by 2.71% closing at $7.91
  • Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares fell 3.07% closing at $5.06
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares dropped by 2.19 % to close at $6.03
  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares fell 1.99% closing at $6.41
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares tumbled by 1.32% to close at $53.23
  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 1.16% to close at $1.68

